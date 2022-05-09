ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

UPDATED: 2 lives lost in Abilene wreck on I-20

By Karley Cross
 5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Another fatal car wreck happened on I-20 Monday afternoon, marking it the 9th life lost in Abilene over the past two weeks.

Abilene driver killed in single-vehicle crash, 6th traffic fatality in past 2 weeks

Update at 9:40 p.m.

Fatal semi-truck wreck kills 2 on I-20 in Abilene

The Abilene Police Department (APD) called the 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 Tuesday ‘very messy.’

The wreck closed off a large stretch of I-20 East in Abilene while clean up was underway. The roads are now open, according to APD.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed that the interstate is open but the exit towards East Stamford Street remains closed for now.

APD confirmed the two people in the pickup truck died. Two dogs were also in the vehicle.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in critical condition, and also died due to the wreck.

APD Chaplains step in after multiple traffic fatalities across Abilene

Police say they have been extremely busy with the amount of wrecks in the past couple of weeks, even calling it an ‘extremely out-of-norm year.’ APD urges drivers to be cautious, drive defensively, stay off phones and to not drive tired.

The cause of this crash, nor identities of victims have been released.

Original report at 4:40 p.m.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) confirmed to KTAB/KRBC that all three lives involved were lost in a wreck involving one person driving an 18-wheeler and two people in a pickup truck. It happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the exit for East Stamford Street off I-20.

Originally reporting two lives lost and one in critical condition, KTAB/KRBC confirmed with APD that the one person who was taken to a nearby hospital died shortly after. Identities have not been released.

Police have blocked eastbound traffic on the interstate while clean up efforts continue.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.

cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist dies week after central Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has died a week after he was involved in a crash in central Abilene. Daniel Randolph, 72, was pronounced dead in the hospital Thursday, a week after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 3rd and Willis Street May 5. Police say a car struck […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman threatens officer amid disturbance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she threatened to kill a police officer. 31-year-old Adileyde Flores has been charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant.  According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on May 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies after he is thrown out of pickup during wreck

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Cannon Rush, 20, of Mart, as the man killed in a wreck Wednesday. The wreck happened on FM 2957 near FM 2491, north of Hallsburg, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 11. DPS said the driver of...
MART, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Another Day, Another Drug Bust In Amarillo

Oh look, we're back to this again. What is it about Amarillo and drug busts? Again, I've mentioned how I've lived in a lot of big cities, and I swear I've never seen so many drug busts in one place in my entire life. Domingo Delgado is our latest contestant...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments were made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing up, […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaulted, robbed over money owed, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he attacked a man earlier this month. 49-year-old Frank Casas has been charged with Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on May 8, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard to […]
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
