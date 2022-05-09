UPDATED: 2 lives lost in Abilene wreck on I-20

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Another fatal car wreck happened on I-20 Monday afternoon, marking it the 9th life lost in Abilene over the past two weeks.

Update at 9:40 p.m.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) called the 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 Tuesday ‘very messy.’

The wreck closed off a large stretch of I-20 East in Abilene while clean up was underway. The roads are now open, according to APD.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed that the interstate is open but the exit towards East Stamford Street remains closed for now.

APD confirmed the two people in the pickup truck died. Two dogs were also in the vehicle.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in critical condition, and also died due to the wreck.

Police say they have been extremely busy with the amount of wrecks in the past couple of weeks, even calling it an ‘extremely out-of-norm year.’ APD urges drivers to be cautious, drive defensively, stay off phones and to not drive tired.

The cause of this crash, nor identities of victims have been released.

Original report at 4:40 p.m.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) confirmed to KTAB/KRBC that all three lives involved were lost in a wreck involving one person driving an 18-wheeler and two people in a pickup truck. It happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the exit for East Stamford Street off I-20.











Originally reporting two lives lost and one in critical condition, KTAB/KRBC confirmed with APD that the one person who was taken to a nearby hospital died shortly after. Identities have not been released.

Police have blocked eastbound traffic on the interstate while clean up efforts continue.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.

