The Philadelphia Flyers finished the season in 29th place with a record of 25-46-11 (61 points.) They haven’t had this bad of a finish since the 2006-2007 season when they were last in the league with a record of 22-48-12 (58 points.) We all know what happened that off-season. The Chicago Blackhawks won the draft lottery, and drafted arguably the greatest American-born player in NHL history, Patrick Kane!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO