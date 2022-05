The Remington 1100 is one of the greatest, and most important, semiauto shotguns ever made, and even as it nears its 60th birthday, it’s still a favorite of many hunters. We brought an 1100 with us on our duck hunting shotgun test at Pintail Hunting Club, along with along with the current crop of waterfowl guns, to see if the old, early-60s classic still had a place in 21st century duck hunting.

