US ‘at serious risk’ of Republicans enacting national abortion ban, Psaki says

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Republicans have put the US at “serious risk” of a national ban on abortion, Jen Psaki has said.

The White House press secretary was responding to the suggestion that the Supreme Court could overrule the landmark Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey decisions.

Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in Congress are talking about a national ban on a woman’s right to choose,” Ms Psaki said, noting that “dozens and dozens” of GOP members of the House and Senate had signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to overturn abortion law.

