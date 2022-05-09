ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pub-goers enjoy free drinks around UK and Ireland thanks to musician Paul Heaton

By Max McLean
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUHGX_0fYF091400

People have been enjoying free drinks in pubs all over the British Isles courtesy of musician Paul Heaton, who is celebrating his 60th birthday.

The former Housemartins and The Beautiful South artist announced on Saturday that he would be putting money behind the bar at 60 pubs in the UK and Ireland in lieu of his intended tour.

“To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday 9th May) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting & performing at 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland,” Heaton tweeted.

“However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being.

“Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

“The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years could do with a wee party as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.”

On Monday, Heaton retweeted pictures from a number of establishments where people were raising a glass to him.

“Happy 60th Birthday to you @PaulHeatonSolo thanks for the drink,” tweeted The Fall drummer Simon Wolstencroft.

“That’s lovely, enjoy your pint,” replied Heaton.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The signs of bowel cancer you should be aware of

The award-winning podcaster Deborah James has said she is receiving hospice care for her bowel cancer, stating “nobody knows how long I’ve got left”.The mother-of-two, who hosts the popular You, Me and the Big C podcast, told her Instagram followers on Monday that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she is “surrounded by love” and had “no regrets”. The 40-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and has become an advocate for raising awareness about cancer, alongside sharing regular updates about her diagnosis and treatments. She wrote on Monday: “We have tried everything, but my...
CANCER
Daily Mail

'We're being overrun by tourists...we're just too popular': Furious villagers in Britain's 'best beach resort' say influx of 150,000 holidaymakers every year has turned it into a 'no go zone' plagued by traffic jams, drunk revellers and litter

Villagers living in the UK's 'best beach resort' have said it is the victim of its own success as an influx of tourists has left it plagued by traffic jams, littering and drunk holidaymakers. The tiny Northumberland village of Bamburgh topped a Which? poll that ranked each destination on its...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

People trafficking 'kingpin' suspect from Iran, 29, who 'bought death-trap boats in Turkey and delivered them to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands' is arrested in London raid

The suspected 'kingpin' of a Channel people smuggling gang was held during a police swoop in London earlier today. Detectives say Iranian-born Hewa Rahimpur, 29, was arrested during a planned operation in east London and is due to appear in court tomorrow. Rahimpur is suspected of being a 'major player'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Heaton
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Uk#Food Drink#British#The Uk Ireland#Pic Twitter Com Lb3cjjf06#Covid
Daily Mail

Millionaire car dealer who opened his £5m mansion to Ukrainian refugee family-of-eight says they 'don't moan about anything' as he blasts 'horrendous' visa process that left them living in one-bed flat in Poland for WEEKS

A kind-hearted car dealer who is housing a family of eight Ukrainian refugees at his country manor home said they are 'such humble people' as he slammed the red tape needed to bring them to the UK. Martin Holton, 59, paid to bring them over from Poland, and is putting...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Short, back and bribes! London barber is exposed as crime boss behind cross-Channel people-smuggling operation after offering truckers up to £2,500 per illegal immigrant carried into UK

A barber who offered lorry drivers thousands of pounds to illegally bring people into the UK from northern France and Belgium has been convicted of people smuggling. Gul Wali Jabarkhel, 33 and from Cricklewood, was using Colindale hairdressers as a front to commit organised immigration crime, attempting to recruit lorry drivers to bring migrants to the UK.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

After 2 Years, 24-Hour Drinking Is Back in Seoul

You’ll notice this most in bustling nightlife hotspots like Itaewon, where you’ll find vibrant bars and nightclubs; Eulji-ro, famous among young locals for its newtro style bars and restaurants; and Sangsu-dong, which university students frequent. Of course, all this came to a halt during the pandemic, when the...
ASIA
BBC

Masts to be axed from explosive-filled shipwreck in safety bid

Hidden below the Thames is one of London's most unlikely tourist destinations. We've travelled about 30 minutes, along with a handful of day trippers from Southend, into the Thames Estuary. Slowly, a set of masts sticking out from the grey waves come into view. This is the SS Richard Montgomery,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
Deadline

Dennis Waterman Dies: ‘The Sweeney’ And ‘New Tricks’ Star In UK TV Was 74

Click here to read the full article. British actor Dennis Waterman, who starred in the TV shows Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks, has died at 74. No immediate information the cause was available. A statement from his family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain, on Sunday afternoon, with [his wife] Pam by his side. The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.” Waterman played bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder after his role as tough cop George Carter in The Sweeney. Minder was...
TV SHOWS
BBC

Nigeria's Looty seeks to reclaim African art in digital form

In our series of letters from African writers, Nigerian novelist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani writes about a new initiative to reclaim artwork looted from Africa by colonial powers. What if Africans somehow managed to access museums across the Western world, gather all the artwork looted from their territories during the colonial era, and take them back home?
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy