Westport, CT

Westport Leaders Announce $11.7 Million for Route 1 Traffic and Safety Improvements

By Kerry Anne Ducey
hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Today, Westport leaders including State Senator Will Haskell (D-Westport), State Representative Jonathan Steinberg (D-Westport) and Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, along with Department of Transportation Senior Advisor Carlo Leone, Westport Police Deputy Chiefs Sam Arciola and Ryan Paulsson and Westport Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich, joined together at Westport Plaza Shopping...

news.hamlethub.com

Daily Voice

Westport Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Student

A 72-year-old Fairfield County teacher has been charged with sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately at an area middle school last year. The incident took place in Westport at Bedford Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 27, said Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police Department. Following the accusation,...
WESTPORT, CT
Westport, CT
Cars
Westport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
Westport, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Traffic
News 12

Three Connecticut cities named top allergy capitals in US

Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have all made the list of the top allergy capitals in the U.S. The annual list is compiled by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and uses factors like spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use of allergy medication, and availability of board-certified allergists or immunologists.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Delivery Driver Dies After Crash In Shelton

A Fairfield County man who drove his oil delivery truck into a yard and home has died from his injuries days after the incident. The incident took place in Shelton around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, said Det. Richard Bango. of the Shelton Police Department. Responding Shelton Fire Department firefighters...
SHELTON, CT
News 12

Brush fire extinguished in Dutchess County

A brush fire that raged in Dutchess County overnight has been extinguished. Images posted by the East Fishkill Fire District showed the fire burning on Stormville Mountain since late Monday evening. News 12 is hearing unconfirmed reports that up to 12 acres were affected. East Fishkill firefighters called in help...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Person
Jonathan Steinberg
Person
Will Haskell
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Conn. gas prices still spike despite tax cut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Experts say gas prices are not dropping anytime soon. The wholesale price of gas jumped $1.06 in the past week. Connecticut residents are changing their lifestyle to accommodate these higher gas prices. People are driving less and cutting back. “The prices across the board are ridiculous,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Branford High School new phone police begins Monday

BRANFORD, Conn. — Branford High School is cracking down on cell phone use as it becomes the latest school district to take a stance on electronic devices during the school day. The new cell phone policy is controversial among students and requires all students to give their cell phones...
BRANFORD, CT
#Traffic Signals#Infrastructure#State#Selectwoman
New Britain Herald

Newington man killed in train crash in Greenwich

A man struck by a train last week in Greenwich has been identified as a Newington resident. Authorities said the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on a set of tracks near the Cos Cob Station for the Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven line. There, a Newington resident was struck by a train and killed.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

18-year-old opens restaurant in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old Rocky Hill High School graduate opened up her own restaurant on Wednesday, making her one of the youngest in the business. It’s an incredible story of a teen who worked hard, saved her money, and was able to purchase a restaurant. She’s focused on leaving a legacy. “What […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
i95 ROCK

Rarely Seen Corners of Danbury

I'm not originally from Danbury but I've lived here for years now, and I've done a lot of research on the Hat City. That research helps me in my job as a radio host/writer. I'm constantly asking myself, have I connected with someone today?. On the radio, you need to...
DANBURY, CT
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WTNH

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Dominguez Clearing Out; Mayor Taps CAO, Not Asst. Chief, To Run NHPD Temporarily

(Updated) New Haven’s embattled acting police chief is clearing out of 1 Union Ave., and the mayor is breaking from precedent in choosing whom to put in her place. The acting chief, Renee Dominguez, announced her departure — originally planned to take place once New Haven found a new chief — in a press conference Tuesday afternoon outside police headquarters.
NEW HAVEN, CT
GreenwichTime

Dan Haar: How a longshot Democrat won the day for a statewide race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stephanie Thomas entered the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Saturday morning as one of the longshots in the 5-person race for secretary of the state at the Democratic state nominating convention, at least in the conventional wisdom. Thomas, a first-term...
NEW HAVEN, CT

