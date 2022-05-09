Westport Leaders Announce $11.7 Million for Route 1 Traffic and Safety Improvements
Today, Westport leaders including State Senator Will Haskell (D-Westport), State Representative Jonathan Steinberg (D-Westport) and Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, along with Department of Transportation Senior Advisor Carlo Leone, Westport Police Deputy Chiefs Sam Arciola and Ryan Paulsson and Westport Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich, joined together at Westport Plaza Shopping...news.hamlethub.com
Comments / 0