Sen. Blumenthal pushing for vote on making Roe v. Wade national law

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pushing fellow senators to vote this week on codifying Roe v. Wade into national law. Although the legislation has almost no chance of passing, it could give Democrats a political weapon in November – including Blumenthal's re-election bid.

The Women's Health Protection Act would guarantee abortion access in all 50 states.

Lawmakers are moving fast after last week's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, suggesting the court is about to overturn the landmark abortion ruling. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to force a vote on Wednesday, but Blumenthal first proposed the law nearly a decade ago.

"In that year, 2013, the Women's Health Protection Act was thought to be totally unnecessary," he said.

The bill is considered dead on arrival in the U.S. Senate because 10 Republicans would have to vote "yes" to overcome a filibuster.

"I think Roe v. Wade created a Constitutional right that doesn't exist in the written Constitution," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News Sunday. "It's created division from the first day it was decided until now."

Regardless of this week's outcome, Democrats are counting on abortion rights motivating voters this fall. Gov. Ned Lamont, who's also up for re-election, joined dozens of protesters at a pro-choice rally in Westport on Sunday. A similar rally was held on Saturday at the State Capitol in Hartford.

"Nothing is safe. They are coming for birth control, marriage equality," said Amanda Skinner, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England. "They are coming for everything."

Blumenthal said Monday that holding a vote is critical, especially after Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell told USA Today that a nationwide abortion ban is "possible" if Republicans re-take Congress.

"Every senator will be on record," said Blumenthal. "Every senator will have to vote on the Women's Health Protection Act."

This weekend, the Connecticut Republican party backed Themis Klarides, who's vocally pro-choice, to challenge Blumenthal. But she hasn't clinched a spot on the ballot just yet. GOP voters will likely decide between Klarides and a slate of abortion opponents in an August primary.

State Republican Party chair Ben Proto thinks Democrats are overplaying their hand.

"I think there's a whole lot of other issues before Congress that are a whole lot more important," he said. "You've got eight-plus percent inflation. You’ve got supply chain issues. You have wages down. You have taxes up.”

A Senate vote could happen as early as Wednesday. Here in Connecticut, state lawmakers just expanded abortion access and protection for providers. Lamont signed that bill on Friday.