Wisconsin football opens with the second-best odds to win the Big Ten by BetOnline

BetOnline currently has the Badgers at 10/1 betting odds to win the Big Ten in football next season.

The Wisconsin football team finished last season with a 9-4 overall record and a 6-3 record inside the Big Ten conference.

Based on their record, the Wisconsin Badgers narrowly missed the Big Ten Championship last season. However, the Badgers have made it to Indianapolis for the conference title game in six of the 11 years since its inception, and as things stand, many have them as a contender once again in 2022.

According to BetOnline , the Badgers enter the summer with some of the best conference title odds, despite the bulk of the defense and a plethora of skill talent no longer on the roster from last year's team.

The online gambling publication released its opening odds for the college football season for each major conference, and Wisconsin has 10/1 odds to win the Big Ten early on.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State is a heavy favorite for the site, while Wisconsin is the top contender and is the odds on favorite to win the Big Ten West for now.

Odds are rarely an accurate measure of a team's actual performance heading into the season, but it appears Wisconsin is already gaining steam as a trendy pick to bounce back after a frustrating season in 2021.

For those interested, sophomore running back Braelon Allen is +6000 to win the Heisman Trophy as well.

Here are the entire Big Ten odds:

Ohio State 1/2

Wisconsin 10/1

Michigan 11/1

Penn State 12/1

Nebraska 14/1

Iowa 20/1

Michigan State 25/1

Purdue 25/1

Minnesota 28/1

Indiana 33/1

Illinois 100/1

Maryland 100/1

Northwestern 150/1

Rutgers 200/1

