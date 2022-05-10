ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Woman caught on camera damaging Harris County Pct. 4 substation window, deputies say

 2 days ago

A suspect has been arrested after security footage captured her damaging a window at the Harris County Precinct 4 substation, Constable Mark Herman said.

On May 7, deputies saw Jacquelyn Henry, pick up a rock and hit a window at the substation located at 20122 Holzwarth Road.

Further investigation determined that the cost of the damaged window was $2,500, said Herman.

Henry was arrested and booked at the Harris County jail for felony criminal mischief. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Ashley Sanchez
2d ago

broad daylight people are going crazy!!! 😧 she must clearly have a mental health problem

