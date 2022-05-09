ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

New Jersey shore towns assessing beach erosion after weekend storm

By Trish Hartman
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYvD8_0fYEzCVn00

Many New Jersey beach towns are doing damage surveys Monday and Tuesday to assess the extent of the beach erosion after the weekend storm.

With three weeks until Memorial Day, there is a lot of work to do to get the beaches ready for visitors.

"It was incredibly windy. It was incredibly stormy. I took a few walks on the beach. We lost a lot of sand. A lot of dune damage," said Rich Fuchs, President of the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association, who described the conditions of the weekend storm.

The storm that hit the Jersey shore last weekend wasn't record-breaking by any means.

The strong winds did knock down a newly-framed home in Middle Township.

"The back bay flooding was minor which is great for the stores but it's mostly beach erosion," said Zeke Orzech of Cape May Courthouse, N.J., who owns commercial property in Stone Harbor.

But the timing of this storm is what's unusual.

"Unfortunately we had a winter storm in May," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello on Monday.

Mountains of sand piled up along the beach are stockpiles meant for beach replenishment, and this storm took about a third of that sand, according to Rosenello.

The beach was washed away at 7th Ave. and JFK Beach Drive.

Rosenello says now engineers and crews will adjust the plans and put in some overtime to get ready for summer.

"There will be a couple sections maybe in the low numbered streets that are going to have some issues by Memorial Day, but overall most of the beaches will be back in good shape," said Rosenello.

There is an Army Corps of Engineers project in development that would build a continuous berm or dune to help protect the Wildwoods from Hereford Inlet all the way down to Cape May, but that likely won't start construction until next year.

Avalon Borough officials say beach replenishment had just started, so while some sand was lost the project is still in decent shape and moving forward.

Stone Harbor officials were still assessing the erosion on Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Ocean City in Clean Up Mode After Storm

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Businesses and neighbors in Ocean City spent Monday morning cleaning up sand after this weekend's storm, which washed out the weekend events of Springfest, which came as a disappointment to the Moll family who traveled from Pennsylvania for the event. "It was definitely disappointing we have been...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jersey Shore, PA
Government
State
New Jersey State
City
Jersey Shore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Unusual spikes seen poking up through sand on beaches

With the weather improving, a trip to the seaside is sure to be high on the agenda - but something unusual is appearing on the shores of Wales. Recently, strange objects have been spotted along the North Wales coastline. People have spotted a number of curious spikes protruding from sandy...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Shore#Erosion#The Beaches#Commercial Property#Cape May Courthouse
WRAL News

Photos capture rip currents, erosion and rain in the Outer Banks

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273839/DSC_2862-DMID1-5utvtyi1s-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273835/DSC_2888-DMID1-5utvnk8mx-46x29.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273832/DSC_2859-DMID1-5utvnk8fp-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273836/DSC_2846-DMID1-5utvnk8oe-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273833/DSC_2864-DMID1-5utvnk8j2-46x31.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273838/DSC_2871-DMID1-5utvnk8vk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273837/DSC_3944-DMID1-5utvnk8t2-44x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273834/DSC_2877-DMID1-5utvnk8kp-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273844/DSC_2869-DMID1-5utvnkzvy-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273842/DSC_2866-DMID1-5utvnkzdd-46x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273843/DSC_2875-DMID1-5utvnkzt1-46x33.jpg. Image not...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Huge great white shark dubbed ‘Jumbo Jaws’ spotted in shallow waters

A massive great white shark that measures 13.7ft in length and weighs in at 1,701 pounds was spotted swimming in the waters off North Carolina.The huge shark, which is named Mahone, was recently pinged by researchers in the waters off the state’s coastline.The shark, which is the largest ever tagged by ocean research agency OCEARCH in Canadian waters, has been tracked up and down the East Coast.He was one of three great white sharks who were pinged by transmitters in the area in April.These also included Ulysses, a 12-foot, 990 pound shark who was detected off the coast on 6...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
AccuWeather

All eyes on coastal Atlantic for possible tropical development

The same storm that soaked portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region for days could eventually transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. Even if a tropical or subtropical system doesn't take shape, adverse coastal conditions loom...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
AccuWeather

Storm with subtropical potential to bring coastal impacts from New Jersey to Florida

A potent storm off the Atlantic coast is expected to make a quick u-turn into the coastal Southeast and bring rain, wind and rough surf this week. This storm, which brought tornadoes and flooding rain to the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians last week, could even become the very first subtropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
FLORIDA STATE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy