ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, WV

Webster Co. woman charged in boy’s suicide

By Aaron Williams
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dntlq_0fYEyu1200

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Webster County woman is facing several charges surrounding the death of a boy in her care.

On Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m., West Virginia State Police were called to a home on Pilot Knob Road in Erbacon for a suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2l2F_0fYEyu1200
Donna Myers

When troopers arrived, they found the boy on the floor of a bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.

There were two other boys in the home at the time of the death, troopers said. Police have not released the ages of any of the juveniles.

West Virginia rests its case in major opioid trial

Donna Myers, 48, was also there, according to investigators. Myers conspired with one of the boys to lie to state troopers about where she was when the shooting happened, state police allege.

All three boys were in Myers’ custody at the time of the shooting, and her negligence caused the death of the one boy and created a risk of injury for the other two, troopers alleged in Myers’ criminal complaint.

Troopers have charged Myers with child neglect resulting in death, child neglect creating a risk of injury, conspiracy and obstructing an officer.

Myers is being held in Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Suspect identified in middle school event shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Police have identified a suspect after a shooting at Benton Middle School in Manassas that took place on Sunday. 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries is wanted after one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the middle school’s athletic fields. Police said that they have […]
MANASSAS, VA
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster Springs, WV
County
Webster County, WV
City
Erbacon, WV
State
West Virginia State
WSAZ

State police investigate teen death

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a teenager after a body was found on a road. The body was found on Wednesday, May 4. Police say Braxton County 911 received a call about a body on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Washington Dc#Shooting#Child Neglect#Violent Crime#Webster Co#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death

Five people affiliated with a Nazi prison gang, including one who legally changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer, have been convicted in the grisly death of a member whose gang tattoo was cut off his rib cage with a hot knife before he was shot and his body was burned, a federal jury in Alaska decided Monday.
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy