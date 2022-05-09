ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Psychiatrist at Norfolk Jail says resignation due to inmates being put at risk

By Margaret Kavanagh
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDiiw_0fYEyt8J00

NORFOLK, Va. - A psychiatrist who worked at the Norfolk Jail said he resigned because he claims he was being asked to engage in dangerous practices that would be putting the health of inmates at risk.

Dr. Matthew Sachs said he worked at the jail for six months as a psychiatrist.

He said when first hired, he was trying to reduce the amount of drug abuse that was going on in the jail.

He said certain inmates were being prescribed drugs and abusing them.

He said he implemented changes to try and curb the abuse. He said certain inmates did not like the restrictions and said there were complaints made to jail leadership.

Dr. Sachs said he was also told he needed to increase the number of patients he was seeing several weeks ago.

“I had to increase my quote in such a drastic and unbelievable way that it was logistically impossible, and even if it were possible, it was the most dangerous idea that I’ve heard of since I started to practice,” said Dr. Sachs.

He said too many of the inmates are overly prescribed strong medications for things like schizophrenia.

He said he was being asked to treat between 50 and 55 inmates in a nine-hour span.

He said he reported concerns to the third-party contractor he worked for, WellPath, along with the Chief of the Staff at the jail.

He said he decided to resign at the end of April after expressing his concerns, and threats were made to end the contract they had with the jail.

“I couldn’t be part of what he was asking me to do. There wasn’t any way I was going to meet the expectation and be able to sleep well at night. I knew this is a time bomb that was going to go off. It was going to be a bad outcome,” said Dr. Sachs.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement regarding this issue:

Yesterday, The Virginian-Pilot ran an article wherein claims were made about prescription drug use inside the Norfolk City Jail. The claims were made by a doctor who was employed by WellPath, the jail’s medical and mental health provider, to provide psychiatric services for inmates in our care. The doctor resigned from his position on April 28, 2022 during a meeting with WellPath supervisors who work inside the Norfolk City Jail and Lt. Col. Handley.

Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron has a well-established open-door policy for anyone with concerns related to the operations of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Baron welcomes any opportunity presented to him directly to address concerns or embrace new ideas.

On April 28, 2022, Dr. Sachs resigned abruptly from providing services at the Norfolk City Jail. Prior to his resignation, Dr. Sachs had not brought any operational concerns to the attention of Sheriff Baron. Any such concerns would have been welcomed.

Sheriff Baron first became aware of Dr. Sachs’ specific concerns when his office was contacted by a news reporter. Currently, the only information the Sheriff’s Office has is based on the assertions of the reporter. Without more direct information, the Sheriff has ordered a broad review of medical and mental health operations to ensure compliance with our commitment to excellence in the care of our inmates.

The Sheriff will reserve any further comments on the matter until a review can be completed to ascertain the veracity of the representations made by Dr. Sachs as asserted by news representatives. The Sheriff is open to a meeting with Dr. Sachs to hear first-hand the doctor’s concerns so that any review can become more focused.

The NSO is proud to be certified in our health care operations by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) and that our policies and procedures live up to the standards and expectations of this nationally recognized organization.

Dr. Sachs said he didn’t know the chain of command at the jail told the people he thought were in charge and was met with resistance.

Click here for more News 3 Investigations.

Comments / 1

Cookie Cook
2d ago

As many times as complaints and concerns were bought to the jails attention in regards to their Medical Department, it takes 1 employee to resign and now you want to report about it...SMH..

Reply
4
Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
City
Norfolk, VA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#The Inmates#Mental Health#Psychiatrist
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy