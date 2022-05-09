ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Police probe shooting on W. 16th St.

By Chelsea Swift
 2 days ago

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, May 7.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West 16th Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 7.

Two facing attempted homicide after alleged shooting

According to police, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

The victim told police a man wearing a ski mask came into his home and fired gunshots.

Detectives are gathering surveillance video to help identify a suspect in this reported home invasion and shooting.

“He was asleep at his house and he heard something downstairs. He came downstairs. He encountered an individual in his house. He stated that individual opened fire on him several times, struck him multiple times in both legs. He was able to flip a table and flee the residence,” said Rick Lorah, City of Erie Deputy Chief.

Deceased identified in fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

The deceased in the fatal shooting on West 8th Street in Erie has been identified. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the departed has been identified as 26-year old Henry Jones of Erie. Cook said Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police continue to investigate his death as well as another […]
Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
Two facing attempted homicide charges after alleged shooting

Erie Police arrested two 20-year olds who are facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting at an occupied home on Lynn Street. Police charged Jahmeir Crockett and Tijon Harvey after a shooting in the 1400 block of Lynn Street. The shooting took place on March 17, 2022. According to police, the suspects allegedly fired multiple […]
Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Casey White's New Mugshot Released As Police Swear He Won't Get Out of Custody After Manhunt

Casey White was taken into custody in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on Monday (May 9), following a car chase with authorities that ended with Vicky White apparently shooting herself. "We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again," said Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, from where Casey, 38, and Vicky, 56, fled in Alabama, per USA Today. The authorities said Casey would remain in custody and won't leave their sight.
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police searching for suspect from overnight shooting on E. 19th St.

One man is in serious condition after an overnight shooting in Erie. Erie Police responded to a shots fired call Thursday around 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 19th St. When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle with its door open, and a gunshot victim across the street. Erie Police […]
Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
Vicky White news - latest: Fugitive showed 'no remorse' over partner's death in Evansville, police say

The nationwide manhunt for a double murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape ended with car chase, a crash, and and a fatality on Monday. Alabama police received a tip on Sunday — one of hundreds — that ultimately proved fruitful and led into a confrontation with escaped inmate Casey White and Vicky White, the corrections officer. During a press conference on Tuesday, police revealed that they found a trove of weapons inside the couple's car, as well as $29,000 in cash. According to officials, the couple planned to have a shootout with police, but were...
Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Police probe retail theft at Millcreek Mall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft at the Millcreek Mall. The incident occurred on April 29, 2022. Police reported that the suspect was involved in the theft of approximately $800 worth of merchandise from a local retailer. According to police, the suspect that they are trying to identify is a male, wearing […]
