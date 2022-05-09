Erie Police probe shooting on W. 16th St.

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, May 7.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West 16th Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 7.

According to police, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

The victim told police a man wearing a ski mask came into his home and fired gunshots.

Detectives are gathering surveillance video to help identify a suspect in this reported home invasion and shooting.

“He was asleep at his house and he heard something downstairs. He came downstairs. He encountered an individual in his house. He stated that individual opened fire on him several times, struck him multiple times in both legs. He was able to flip a table and flee the residence,” said Rick Lorah, City of Erie Deputy Chief.

