Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting following the discovery of the remains of a man who was last seen on Feb. 25, in Wicomico County, authorities say. The body of Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury was discovered on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to MDSP.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO