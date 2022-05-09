Steel-High’s Durrell Ceasar gets his first college opportunity

In the last 10-plus years, I’ve worked to help elect honest, capable, committed people to the alumni-elected positions on the Penn State Board of Trustees. After all, much as we love Penn State, it isn’t just about football (or, in this house, wrestling). I’m proud to say that concerned Penn Staters have voted some truly outstanding alumni into board positions during that time. But untended gardens quickly go to seed — we need alumni to step up and vote to assure solid representation moving forward.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO