ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Steel-High’s Durrell Ceasar gets his first college opportunity

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steel-High’s Durrell Ceasar said he got on the board with his first college opportunity during the weekend. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Steel-High QB Alex Erby adds another college offer

Alex Erby added another option to his list of potential college suitors on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Steel-High sophomore quarterback sophomore quarterback said that Central Michigan offered him. The school also reportedly offered his brother, sophomore offensive/defensive lineman Andrew Erby...
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

PSU alumni, please vote for Maribeth Roman Schmidt | PennLive letters

In the last 10-plus years, I’ve worked to help elect honest, capable, committed people to the alumni-elected positions on the Penn State Board of Trustees. After all, much as we love Penn State, it isn’t just about football (or, in this house, wrestling). I’m proud to say that concerned Penn Staters have voted some truly outstanding alumni into board positions during that time. But untended gardens quickly go to seed — we need alumni to step up and vote to assure solid representation moving forward.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Reading, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Reading, PA
Education
Daily Local News

West Chester lacrosse earned No. 2 seed for upcoming NCAA Tournament

Disappointed from dropping the championship game of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament on Sunday, West Chester University’s women’s lacrosse team learned later that evening it is headed back to the NCAA Tournament as the second seed in the Atlantic Region. West Chester (16-2 overall) will play...
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First College#American Football#Alvernia#Rollers
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Hamel takes silver in D2 3A tennis championship

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes-Barre Area sophomore Michael Hamel finished second in the District 2 Class 3A boys tennis singles tournament Wednesday at Wilkes University, falling in the championship match. Hamel advanced to the finals by defeating Wallenpaupack’s Anthony Marie, 6-1, 6-1, in Wednesday’s semifinals....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Morning Call

EPC softball tournament: Pairings for Thursday’s quarterfinals are set

It was the consensus before the season began that the West would be the best division in Eastern Pennsylvania Conference softball this spring. As it turned out, the West might have been even better than expected. West division members secured four of the eight seeds for the league tournament, including each of the top three seeds and four of the top six. Northampton, which was a preseason ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
157K+
Followers
65K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy