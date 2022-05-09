ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose city workers must wear masks once again

KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ooHt_0fYEyDV900

(BCN) — With concerns about COVID-19 infections on the rise once more, San Jose city workers are required to wear masks through May 20. The temporary measure only affects workers at city facilities.

The decision comes one month after the City Council voted to rescind the citywide masking requirement, as the BA.2 subvariant, a second strain of the omicron variant, spreads. Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 data reports the seven-day rolling average at 481 new infections, compared to the low point in mid-March at about 140 cases.

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

City spokesperson Carolina Camarena told San Jose Spotlight the city’s decision is based on county data and out of “an abundance of caution.”

“We are constantly monitoring the data and COVID-19 increases and decreases and we adjust accordingly,” Camarena said. “There has been, unfortunately, a significant increase in countywide COVID cases. We want to keep our employees safe and continue to be able to provide essential services to our community.”

As of Friday, Santa Clara County still has a required mask mandate for all its employees in county facilities, according to a county spokesperson. Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said in an update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county is in its sixth coronavirus wave–and BA.2 has “all but replaced omicron.”

“It’s come relatively quickly after the resolution of the last surge,” Cody said, adding this variant is about 30 percent more transmissible than omicron. She said reported outbreaks are increasing at schools and workplaces, and wastewater data covering about 1.9 million of the county’s population shows increased levels of BA.2.

KRON On is streaming live now

There is also a sublineage of the variant circulating, BA.2.12.2, which is even more transmissible than BA.2, Cody said. While COVID hospitalizations have been relatively level for more than a month, Cody said the county is beginning to see a rise in admissions.

All nine Bay Area counties fall under the “high” level of coronavirus transmission rates, reporting more than 100 cases per 1,000 residents in the past seven days, according to a report Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, San Francisco and Santa Cruz counties are reporting an average of more than 270 cases per 100,000 residents.

4 Bay Area counties in ‘yellow tier’ as COVID cases rise

Alameda County is reporting an average of 184 cases per 100,000 residents and is requiring employees in government facilities to continue wearing masks. The Oakland City Council voted Tuesday to implement a mask mandate for indoor gatherings of 2,500 people or more.

George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco, called San Jose’s decision to require masking for city workers “quite prudent” given the highly infectious nature of BA.2 and BA.2.12.2.

“We’re in a situation with increasing transmission, fewer people taking precautions… and waning immunity from naturally acquired infection in December and January,” he told San Jose Spotlight.

Rutherford added there’s bound to be COVID transmission as people “back away from” distancing and masking.

“We’re relying on home testing and people’s understanding of what they need to do… and we’ll have to see what happens in the next several months,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Health
County
Santa Clara County, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF General seeks help in identifying woman hospitalized since weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was admitted over the weekend.According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the unidentified patient was admitted to the hospital late Sunday, just before midnight. The patient is described as a woman believed to be aged in her 60s, about 5'5" tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.Officials released a photo of the woman from her hospital bed. Additional details about the patient or her condition were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call 628-206-8063 or email DPH.press@sfdph.org.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford
KRON4 News

2 charged in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were charged by Alameda County prosecutors Wednesday in connection to a Union City homicide. The homicide occurred around 2 a.m. April 9 in the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way. Police officers found a 43-year-old Union City resident, Karim Zepeda Martinez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez […]
UNION CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Oakland City Council#Bcn#The City Council#Covid#The Board Of Supervisors
KRON4 News

13-year-old boy hospitalized after fight at school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Violence at a middle school in San Francisco sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital, and it left parents and faculty scrambling for answers to keep students safe. The boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being involved in a physical altercation with another student at Everett Middle School.  It happened […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

3 shot in Vallejo Monday night

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were wounded in a shooting in Vallejo Monday night, the Vallejo Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Avian Drive. VPD later said two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a juvenile victim was in critical but stable condition. Anyone with […]
VALLEJO, CA
Jessica Rabbit

Missing California girl reunited with parents after one year due to a Nevada traffic stop

A teenager who disappeared last summer was finally reunited with her parents over the weekend. At the same time, her stepfather was arrested for her kidnapping. Katuana Nateya, aged 14, was found on April 16, Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada. The chief of Crescent City Police Department in Northern California, Richard Griffin, revealed that Katuana’s stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, aged 39 years old, had an active arrest warrant against him for abducting the young girl. He has been taken into custody.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy