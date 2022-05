May 12 (UPI) -- SuperVeteran outfielder Christian Yelich tied an MLB record with his third-career cycle in a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time All-Star went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in the 14-11 setback Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. He increased his season average from .234 to .259 with the single, double, triple and home run performance.

