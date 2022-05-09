ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Sports ‘n Stuff 5/9/22

By Jeff Turk
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk. The NFL released another small part of their 2022 schedule today, announcing the four teams that will be involved in the Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Tennessee Titans will play the Buffalo...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 0

People

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
The Spun

Going public with his flirtation with other networks may have been the biggest reason Troy Aikman wasn't retained by FOX, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. During a recent podcast appearance with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the pair spoke on the Tom Brady situation and how it came about. With Ourand saying:
NFL
The Spun

It was announced on Tuesday that Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as its lead analyst once his playing career is over. To the surprise of no one, the network had to break the bank to land the legendary quarterback. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Brady will...
NFL
The Spun

It's been a busy morning so far for Troy Aikman. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst announced the Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader with his longtime partner, Joe Buck. Aikman and Buck left FOX for ESPN in a pretty stunning sports media move earlier this offseason. Buck...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
The Spun

If you're not in sports broadcasting, you picked the wrong profession. Tom Brady is getting $375 million over 10 years from FOX Sports to be the network's lead NFL analyst. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has the latest on the stunning development:. "It is the largest contract in...
NFL
Primetimer

Fox's deal that -- according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand -- would pay the NFL legend $37.5 million a year for 10 years once he finally retires has left some scratching their heads. That's because Fox earlier this year opted to let Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave for rich Monday Night Football deals at ESPN. Presumably, the move was so that Fox could save money. "To understand the 10-year, $375 million Tom Brady deal with Fox Sports, you have to appreciate how the network has looked at itself since its inception and what it would take to entice the greatest quarterback of all time into the broadcast booth," says Marchand. "Fox Sports has always considered itself bigger and badder than anyone else since its inception in 1993, when Rupert Murdoch swiped the NFL from CBS and then paid John Madden $8 million, more than any NFL player at the time, to be Fox’s lead analyst. Fox had a no-brainer replacement for Buck in Kevin Burkhardt as its top NFL play-by-player, but its next best analyst was former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen." While Olsen may be good, Buck notes, he isn't the greatest NFL player of all time, like Brady. Marchand says no matter Brady's ability as an NFL analyst, "Fox had a need, and its big and bold attitude built around Hall of Famers." ALSO: $375 million is $75 million more than Brady has earned in his entire 22-year NFL career.
NFL
The Spun

On Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that Tom Brady will eventually be its lead analyst for its NFL coverage. The legendary quarterback has reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network. Following this announcement, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana started trending on Twitter. That's because NFL fans...
NFL
Yardbarker

The NFL season is fast approaching and two broadcasters will switch places. Play-by-play commentator Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman have been the broadcasting duo for FOX since 2002. This year, they will be transferring to ESPN as the crew for Monday Night Football. Once the 2022 NFL season starts,...
NFL
GATOR 99.5

The New Orleans Breakers and the Houston Gamblers battled for supremacy over the I-10 corridor last weekend. The Breakers were looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss two weeks ago to the Birmingham Stallions. The Gamblers were also in need of a big win this last weekend as they fell by one point two weeks ago to the Tampa Bay Bandits by the score of 27-26.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

As expected, Tom Brady is getting a huge deal with Fox Sports when he officially becomes the network’s lead analyst. Brady is set to earn between $20 million and $25 million per year to partner with Kevin Burkhardt as Fox’s No. 1 analyst, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. That means his salary will be more than Tony Romo at CBS and Troy Aikman at ESPN. It’s also expected to be a long-term deal, meaning it could wind up being upward of $200 million when all is said and done.
NFL
On3.com

Tom Brady flirted with retirement this offseason before ultimately returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that hasn’t stopped him from doing some more retirement planning. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has agreed to join FOX as its lead analyst following his retirement — whenever that may be, FOX...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the many prominent college football figures to call out issues with the NCAA's current NIL landscape. Sanders is outspoken about his support of players profiting off their name, image and likeness, but he isn't happy with the lack of regulations under the current set of rules.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Editor's Note: Throughout 2021 and 2022, Joe Posnanski is ranking the 101 best players in pro football history in collaboration with FOX Sports. Posnanski will publish a detailed look at all 101 players on Substack. The countdown continues today with player No. 42, J.J. Watt. Nobody seemed especially excited about...
NFL
FOX Sports

The New Orleans Breakers were locked in a struggle with the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, tied 16-16 with 42 seconds left. They had the ball on their own 44-yard line, but given how Houston's defense had harassed the Breakers into four turnovers on the day, overtime looked like a distinct possibility.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Whenever Tom Brady decides to officially retire, the legendary quarterback will stay around the game of football. On Tuesday, it was announced that he'll join FOX Sports as their lead analyst. "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be...
NFL

