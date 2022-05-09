Dick Vitale to receive Jimmy V Award at 2022 ESPYS

Via Clemson Athletics communications release:
Five Clemson softball players earned All-ACC honors, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday, including four players being repeat honorees from 2021. Valerie Cagle, McKenzie Clark, Alia Logoleo and Millie Thompson each earned their second All-ACC honor as Aby Vieira was a first-time selection.
ACC Release
Redshirt sophomore Cagle (Yorktown, Va.) was the lone Tigers to be named to the First Team as an at-large selection after batting .311 during the regular season with 50 hits, including nine doubles and 11 home runs. She has scored 31 runs and brought in 39 while maintaining a .584...
Comments / 0