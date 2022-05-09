ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Dick Vitale to receive Jimmy V Award at 2022 ESPYS

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Following a successful Friday night, where over $11M was raised at the 17th Annual Dick Vitale Gala to benefit pediatric cancer research, the Suncoast native is receiving a special honor. Dick Vitale, the...

www.snntv.com

