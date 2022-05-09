ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

JACKSONVILLE BEACH MONDAY HIGH TIDE REPORT

By Mikey Sasser
voidlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoppy and building surf this afternoon at the pier....

voidlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday started tracking the first tropical wave of 2022. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west at about 17 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
WRAL News

Photos capture rip currents, erosion and rain in the Outer Banks

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273839/DSC_2862-DMID1-5utvtyi1s-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273835/DSC_2888-DMID1-5utvnk8mx-46x29.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273832/DSC_2859-DMID1-5utvnk8fp-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273836/DSC_2846-DMID1-5utvnk8oe-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273833/DSC_2864-DMID1-5utvnk8j2-46x31.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273838/DSC_2871-DMID1-5utvnk8vk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273837/DSC_3944-DMID1-5utvnk8t2-44x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273834/DSC_2877-DMID1-5utvnk8kp-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273844/DSC_2869-DMID1-5utvnkzvy-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273842/DSC_2866-DMID1-5utvnkzdd-46x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273843/DSC_2875-DMID1-5utvnkzt1-46x33.jpg. Image not...
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Full list of names for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first tropical wave to come off the coast of Africa, even though it is more than three weeks until the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

Hurricane season starts June 1, but 1st named storm could come sooner

Is the 2022 hurricane season going to be off to an early start just like it has over the past seven years? The odds are in favor that. Even though hurricane season officially begins on June 1, we could see our first named storm this month. We already have our eyes on two weak systems, one off the southeast coast and another weak wave off the coast of Africa.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Tide#Pier#Choppy#Ne
AccuWeather

Long-range outlook shows potential tropical storm forming later in May

Meteorologists in the AccuWeather forecasting department are on alert for the possibility that a preseason tropical system could form later this month either over the northwest Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico. From May 20-25, conditions may become favorable to support tropical formation, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Expect near 90 degree temperatures this week

Dry and hot conditions through Wednesday but could see thunderstorms later. “Nothing changing…stay hot, humid and dry for your Tuesday. We’ll once again climb to near 90 degrees with a lot of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Rain chances return for us late week

We’ve got another wonderful outlook on hand for our Wednesday! Sunshine will work to hold on today, with highs on pace to hit the mid-70s for the coast, and the upper 70s inland. Changes are coming tomorrow. Be mindful of storm and rain chances that are currently slated to return later on Thursday through the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/11 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with highs around 70 again. Some clouds stick around tonight, but it will remain mild with temps only falling into the 50s. Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and patchy drizzle, then we'll see breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs around 70 again.Looking ahead: Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs around 70. As for this weekend, we'll see sct'd showers on Saturday and isolated showers on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy