2021-22 Thunder player grades: Gabriel Deck

With the 2021-22 regular season now officially in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) finished their season with the fourth-best lottery odds. This means it is now time for individual player grades for all 26 players who suited up for the team this season during the 82 games. The grades will be determined by what the season expectations were for each player and how they lived up to them.

The twenty-second player in the installment is Gabriel Deck, whose mysterious Thunder tenure came to an end after just seven appearances this season.

Significant Advanced Statistics

Percentage of total field goal attempts from two: 71.4 percent

Thoughts

Gabriel Deck’s mysterious Thunder tenure came to an end after seven games this season when he was waived to complete the Utah Jazz trade from early January. Deck was brought onto the team in April 2021 and played the final 10 games of the 2020-21 season.

With the Thunder getting younger and adding more players, Deck’s minutes were always going to be a difficult task for the team. The 27-year-old has a game that fits the 2000s more than the 2020s, so it was hard to see him stay with Oklahoma City for the long run and that’s exactly what happened. When the Thunder needed to open a roster spot, Deck was the first in line to lose his spot.

Deck didn’t really do much in his seven games as the most minutes he played in a game was just 22 minutes. Overall, it was just a really weird and awkward relationship between the two that was inevitably going to end in a divorce.

But hey, for Deck, his 17 game NBA career was probably worth it as he earned the easiest $3.9 million someone can earn as a professional athlete. Deck being on the roster in 2021 made a lot of sense as the team had money to burn and minutes to hand out so it was worth a shot to see if he could show anything. In 2022, the fit just wasn’t there for Deck on this team as the franchise gained more young players to develop and everybody was back healthy.

Final Grade

The Deck era came to an unceremoniously end as he was the first on the chopping block in terms of creating a roster spot. The Thunder decided to move on from Deck in order to complete a minor trade with the Jazz and thus concluded one of the weirdest tenures in recent memory.

Deck didn’t really show much in his 56 total minutes this season as he barely saw the court in six of his seven appearances. The 27-year-old got lost in the rotation and was never really able to find his footing in the NBA with his throwback, post-up-and-rarely-shoot-threes game. Deck was able to get a nice paycheck out of his eight month stay in Oklahoma City and will be able to say he gave the NBA a shot.