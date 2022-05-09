ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

2021-22 Thunder player grades: Gabriel Deck

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31K8p0_0fYExfzA00

With the 2021-22 regular season now officially in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) finished their season with the fourth-best lottery odds. This means it is now time for individual player grades for all 26 players who suited up for the team this season during the 82 games. The grades will be determined by what the season expectations were for each player and how they lived up to them.

The twenty-second player in the installment is Gabriel Deck, whose mysterious Thunder tenure came to an end after just seven appearances this season.

Significant Advanced Statistics

Percentage of total field goal attempts from two: 71.4 percent

Thoughts

Gabriel Deck’s mysterious Thunder tenure came to an end after seven games this season when he was waived to complete the Utah Jazz trade from early January. Deck was brought onto the team in April 2021 and played the final 10 games of the 2020-21 season.

With the Thunder getting younger and adding more players, Deck’s minutes were always going to be a difficult task for the team. The 27-year-old has a game that fits the 2000s more than the 2020s, so it was hard to see him stay with Oklahoma City for the long run and that’s exactly what happened. When the Thunder needed to open a roster spot, Deck was the first in line to lose his spot.

Deck didn’t really do much in his seven games as the most minutes he played in a game was just 22 minutes. Overall, it was just a really weird and awkward relationship between the two that was inevitably going to end in a divorce.

But hey, for Deck, his 17 game NBA career was probably worth it as he earned the easiest $3.9 million someone can earn as a professional athlete. Deck being on the roster in 2021 made a lot of sense as the team had money to burn and minutes to hand out so it was worth a shot to see if he could show anything. In 2022, the fit just wasn’t there for Deck on this team as the franchise gained more young players to develop and everybody was back healthy.

Final Grade

The Deck era came to an unceremoniously end as he was the first on the chopping block in terms of creating a roster spot. The Thunder decided to move on from Deck in order to complete a minor trade with the Jazz and thus concluded one of the weirdest tenures in recent memory.

Deck didn’t really show much in his 56 total minutes this season as he barely saw the court in six of his seven appearances. The 27-year-old got lost in the rotation and was never really able to find his footing in the NBA with his throwback, post-up-and-rarely-shoot-threes game. Deck was able to get a nice paycheck out of his eight month stay in Oklahoma City and will be able to say he gave the NBA a shot.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game 6 odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies look to stay alive when they visit Chase Center Friday to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their best-of-7 Western Conference semifinal series. The Warriors leads the series 3-2. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look who is No. 1: Arkansas basketball freshman is the nation’s best

Nick Smith at one point during the winter was projected to be a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. The 2023 NBA draft. Smith has yet to play a possession of college basketball, but Arkansas’ top recruit in the Class of 2022 has skills that have the professional ranks drooling. He was already a five-star when coach Eric Musselman recruited him and he committed. Now, 247Sports named Smith the No. 1 recruit in the country. The site released its final individual player rankings for the class earlier this week. Musselman was happy on Wednesday to see it. Smith is the second Arkansas signee to be ranked as the top player in his class. Russellville native and Razorbacks legend Corliss Williamson was the same in 1992. ESPN still has Smith ranked No. 3 and Rivals has him ranked No. 2. He joins fellow five-star recruits Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh on campus next year. Guard Derrian Ford and swingmen Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning round out the recruiting class, also as Top 100 prospects.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin football offers the No. 1-ranked player in South Dakota

On Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers offered three-star 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from Pierre, S.D., per an announcement on his Twitter. Kienholz has started the last two seasons for T.F. Riggs High School in his hometown and is ranked as the No. 1 player in South Dakota and No. 59 QB in the country by 247Sports. Kienholz already holds several power five offers including Pitt, Washington, Washington State and Illinois. He is the fifth quarterback to be offered by Wisconsin in the class of 2023.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Deck
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ChampU BBQ: Who's coming to Norman for the Oklahoma Sooners mega recruiting event?

The ChampU BBQ has been extremely kind to the Oklahoma Sooners these last few years and it figures that as long as they keep hosting it, it will always remain that way. Generally, the Sooners’ have an absolutely elite collection of talent in Norman during the summer at a time when school is no longer a factor and prospects are focusing on recruiting.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Athlete#Chopping#Deck
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The next Big Kat? UCF's Bryant now with Cowboys working under Lett, Durde, Quinn

A continued walk through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class brings an intriguing name, but is there intriguing play to go along with it? UCF edge rusher Big Cat Bryant started off his career at Auburn, after earning 4-star honors coming out of high school. He was selected to compete in the Under Armour High School All-American game and his career at Auburn was highlighted by earning 2nd-team All-SEC honors and being selected as a team captain in 2020.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

S Jalen Pitre elaborates on what is the 'Texans way'

The Houston Texans are establishing a new culture under the first year of Lovie Smith as coach. Smith previously spent a year inside NRG Stadium as the team’s defensive coordinator under coach David Culley. When Smith was promoted to coach after a month-long search that started at the end of the season, Houston began to do things differently.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy