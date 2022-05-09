ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

FutureFuel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

ST LOUIS (AP) _ FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported a loss of $12.4...

www.mysanantonio.com

Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox soar after record profit

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $16.7 million. On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 20 cents per share. The business development company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $3.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

FUJIFILM Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Amdocs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amdocs DOX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amdocs beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $96.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Rising Inflation, Volatile Market: What Would Buffett Do?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Beginner and experienced investors are navigating...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

