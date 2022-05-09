FutureFuel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $16.7 million. On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 20 cents per share. The business development company posted revenue of...
HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.
Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
(BPT) - Do you have a boat you're thinking of selling? Maybe you want to upgrade or are taking a year off. No matter your reason for selling a boat, now is the ideal time to list it, sell it quickly and make top dollar for it. The global market...
AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $3.85 million from the same...
Rivian ended the first quarter with $17 billion in cash. The company also reaffirmed guidance to produce over 25,000 vehicles in fiscal 2022. Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN reported its first quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Rivian reported it...
FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same...
Amdocs DOX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amdocs beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $96.00 million from the same period last...
Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Beginner and experienced investors are navigating...
Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
Comments / 0