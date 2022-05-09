ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Tyler Guilfoil named SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Sara Cardona
WTVQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– Kentucky junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week after holding No. 1 Tennessee to one hit in six innings of relief in Thursday’s 3-2, 13-inning victory....

www.wtvq.com

