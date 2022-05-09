ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Facility working to fix damage after floor caves in during Pickerington prom

By Audrey Hasson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cafno_0fYEuPQ700

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Violet Township trustees and the Pickerington Local School District are speaking out Monday about an incident that forced Pickerington North High School’s promo to move outside Saturday night.

The section of the Wigwam event center where the dance floor partially caved in is still closed off by fire crews for safety concerns.

Violet Township purchased the center in 2018 and it houses the township’s offices.

La Niña sticking around favors warmer late spring, summer with storms

Trustees are thankful no one was hurt.

On Monday, structural engineers and contractors began assessing the damage, and the township said an engineer allowed for events to be held in the lodge as long as they aren’t head where the floor is partially collapsed.

“We’re getting the right people in here to give us the right instructions, so it is done better than it was, and no one needs to be fearful of anything here,” said Violet Township Trustee Terry Dunlap. “We’ve isolated that area until it is completely back to normal.”

Also on Monday, the Pickerington Local School District released the following statement:

“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident at Pickerington High School North’s prom at the Wigwam Saturday night. Staff responded immediately for the safety of our students and the event quickly transitioned to the outside patio.”

The district said 671 tickets were sold to Saturday’s prom. According to Violet Township, the Wigwam, between its indoor and outdoor areas, can accommodate 700 guests.

Columbus police continue search for teen reported missing near Big Walnut Creek in February

“But in the meantime, we are going to err on the side of caution and since that’s where the dance floor area is, I’m sure we’re going to request them to upgrade the stress factors or whatever they need to do,” Dunlap said.

Saturday’s prom was the second district prom held at the venue in as many weeks; Pickerington Central’s prom was held there on April 30.

“Two in a row like that, you know, where there’s a lot of dancing and a lot of jumping up and down, I’m sure had something to do with it, but right now, the floor just got slightly buckled,” said Violet Township Trustee Vince Utterback.

The Wigwam has three events scheduled for this week and a wedding set for Saturday, so the township is working with event organizers to make adjustments.

Pickerington North High School Lead Assistant Principal Jim Campbell also issued a statement Monday, saying “The promo was still a great experience for our students.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing woman from east Columbus returns home

UPDATE: Police said Ratliff returned home on Friday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from the east side of Columbus has been found. Roberta M. Ratliff was reported missing around 7 a.m. Monday near East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road, according to a news release Thursday from Columbus police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

Fountain County family finds nearly foot-tall morels

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Fountain County man and his grandson had quite the haul after a mushroom hunt in western Indiana! Rob Clodfelder says he took his nearly 3-year-old grandson Brigston mushrooming just south of Hillsboro on Sunday. During their hunt, Clodfelder says they found several morels that measured more than 10″ tall and […]
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Pickerington, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Pickerington, OH
City
Columbus, OH
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Caves#Dance Floor#Floor Area#Jim Campbell#Wcmh#La Ni A#Violet Township Trustee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Body found in the Ohio River, near Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities tell us they have found a body in the Ohio River. Police say the body was found around eleven this morning near an island by the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The body was first found by a barge operator, who later called authorities. The identity has not been released yet. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy