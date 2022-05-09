ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

9 Scariest Moments from 'Inside No. 9', From Serial Killers to Ghosts

By Adam Donald
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 2014 when Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith first let us inside No. 9. Since then, the anthology series has gone from strength to strength and is showing no sign of slowing down with the seventh series starting last week. Pemberton and Shearsmith deliver smart, challenging scripts and often unrecognizable...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Paranormal TV Shows to Watch That Will Creep You Out

Unlike straight-up horror, paranormal stories do something to a person's psyche that lingers long after the screen fades to black. The feeling is like no other, and before one knows it, there's something lurking behind the shower curtain or under the bed. So why do audiences keep coming back for more? It's hard to pinpoint, but what is certain is a new means of telling ghost stories seems to pop up every day, and they never lose audiences. On the contrary, with such rich variety to chill the blood, if anything, paranormal shows are more popular than ever.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Time Traveler's Wife' Review: An Irresistibly Watchable Melodrama Almost In Spite of Itself

There's something inherently romantic about predestination — that in spite of our best attempts to live our own destiny, heedless of the consequences our actions might have on future versions of ourselves, we'll still be led to the person we have been fated to love. Whether said person enters into our lives for only a short time before leaving altogether or remains to the end is another question entirely, and one among many that get posited in HBO's adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife, which stars Theo James as the titular man unwittingly tumbling from one place to the next in his personal timeline — often literally — and Rose Leslie as the woman he's inexplicably drawn to at various stages in her more linear life, from wide-eyed adolescence to solemn maturity. Based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, the series written by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) and directed by David Nutter (Game of Thrones) retains as much of the bittersweet, thrilling, messy melodrama as its source material, which means it can occasionally veer a little too close to overly saccharine in execution but still remains irresistibly watchable.
TV SERIES
Collider

Horror Film 'The Twin' Shows the Perils of Turning an Unreliable Protagonist into a Cheap Cliché

Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for The Twin.The new horror film The Twin featuring Teresa Palmer out in theaters and on Shudder, is a work that is impossible to fully discuss without giving away everything in it that happens. This is not because the ending is a stunning conclusion that leaves you shaken. Rather, it is a film that follows a familiar formula with some brief glimpses of boldness that then becomes completely undone by an inexplicable and baffling late revelation. It robs itself of the minor potential it initially had in just being a solid, sturdy horror film with a decision that leaves everything feeling hollow. It exposes the problem with horror putting all its narrative emphasis on creating an unreliable protagonist without anything substantive to underpin it all. It renders the rather meandering events of the film moot in retrospect. While many films have done this type of story well, The Twin is simply not up to the task. It shoots itself in the foot unnecessarily, leaving what might have been an unsettling experience with nothing to stand on by the time the credits roll.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Essex Serpent' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Key Characters of Apple TV+'s Gothic Series

Apple TV+ looks to add a new heavy hitter to its growing list of TV programming with The Essex Serpent. An adaptation of the novel by Sarah Perry, this historical drama brings the acclaimed novel to life and promises an intriguing tale of small-town mysteries and forbidden romances. The story follows Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) as she moves past her abusive husband’s death and looks to forge her own path by moving to a small village and researching the local legend of a serpent in the waters of the town.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Pemberton
Person
Gemma Arterton
Person
Jessica Raine
Person
Reece Shearsmith
Person
Helen Mccrory
Person
Keeley Hawes
Person
Galen
Collider

‘Slow Horses’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Sleeper Agents and Deadly Alliances

Apple TV+ has a special treat for viewers of their brand-new spy drama Slow Horses. The streamer tacked a surprise trailer for season two of the hit drama onto the end of the show’s season one finale, confirming that, while there is no release date as of yet, audiences won’t be leaving Slough House just yet.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killers#Inside No 9
Collider

Jodie Comer to Star in Film Adaptation of Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’

Deadline has reported that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is primed to star in a new end of the world thriller titled The End We Start From, from director Mahalia Belo and executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is said to be a feminist survival story set in London during an environmental crisis and focuses on a young family torn apart in an apocalyptic flood. Comer will play the mother of a newborn baby as she attempts to navigate the treacherous waters and return home.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in May 2022

These seven picks for Hulu’s May film slate explore the depth of relationships and journeys of mind and soul. Spanning genres, these films ask questions about the certainty and uncertainty of our bonds with others and our environments, while offering dénouement towards a future. A Beautiful Mind. Available:...
MOVIES
Collider

Charlize Theron Introduces the World to [Spoiler] in Behind the Scenes Image From 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Charlize Theron has posted some new photos from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that completely spoil her post-credit scene cameo. The images show Theron in her full Clea costume, highlighting the mystical makeup used to bring the Sorceress Supreme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Reveals the Long-Awaited Sequel to James Cameron's Sci-Fi Epic

After more than a decade of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer is finally here to take us back to the beautiful landscapes of the alien planet Pandora. James Cameron’s highly-anticipated sequel is the first of four new movies set in the fantastic eco-friendly universe, expected to expand the mythology the visionary filmmaker only scratched the surface of in the original 2009 release.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Night Sky': Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know So Far About the Amazon Sci-Fi Series

Good science fiction can evoke a sense of wonder in an audience like no other genre, and that is clearly what Amazon’s new series Night Sky is aiming to do. Night Sky, however, is also trying to balance that with something more down-to-earth and realistic. Its writer Holden Miller has described the show as “sort of experiencing something incredibly momentous, but from a place that feels like it's your own bedroom.” With acting greats Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in the lead roles, Night Sky looks like it could be a gorgeous summer sci-fi series for everyone who looks up to the night sky and ponders the universe and their place in it.
TV SERIES
Collider

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes on 'The Essex Serpent' and Why Their Period Drama Series Feels So Contemporary

The upcoming Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent (based on the book of the same name by Sarah Perry) follows the recently-widowed Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), who flees from the London city where she endured an abusive marriage to a small village in Essex after hearing reports that a mythical serpent has been terrifying the local inhabitants. She unexpectedly crosses paths with the village vicar, Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston), whose philosophical beliefs and skepticism about the existence of the serpent contradict her own willingness to entertain the idea that such a creature might be lurking in the county's waters. The sweeping, moody, romantic drama show also stars Frank Dillane as Luke Garrett, a local physician who might have his sights set on Cora as more than a mere friend, Clémence Poésy as Will's wife Stella, Hayley Squires as Cora's loyal-to-a-fault maidservant Martha, Jamael Westman as Luke's fellow colleague George Spencer, and Caspar Griffiths as Cora's son Frankie.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Ghosts’ Finds Exclusive Streaming Home for Season 2

Paramount+ and Lionsgate have just joined forces in an exclusive SVOD — subscription-based video-on-demand — deal for the hit comedy series Ghosts. This exciting news comes follows the series' renewal for Season 2 at CBS earlier this year. Ghosts has been a smash hit with both critics and audiences and is the highest-rated new comedy of the year.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Most Heartwarming Animated Movies On Netflix Right Now

While it is a popular belief that animated movies are mostly made for children, there are plenty that are just as well-suited to adults. Some are even targeted at adults, and when they aren’t, they can still be charming! Streaming services like Netflix have allowed people to instantly pull up movies for whatever mood they are in.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Uses Captain Pike to Tackle the Concept of Fate

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wastes no time when it comes to its premiere episode, which also bears the title "Strange New Worlds" Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise are sent on a mission to rescue Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) from the planet Kiley, where she and other Starfleet members are being held prisoner. But Pike is also struggling with the events of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, where he witnessed his own death while attempting to protect a group of Starfleet cadets. That future continues to haunt him — quite literally, as he often sees his burnt and mangled face on every reflective surface.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Operation Mincemeat’: Where Is the War Drama Streaming Online?

An all-new World War II drama, Operation Mincemeat is a fictional retelling of the real-life events surrounding MI5’s Operation Mincemeat, where the Allied armies deceived the Germans to keep their attack on Sicily a secret. The operation was an extraordinary one, something that was never done before. Based on the eponymous book by British author, historian, and columnist, Ben Macintyre, the plot of Operation Mincemeat follows the events that led to the original war operation conducted in 1943.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Crimes of the Future': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Sound the alarms and steel your gut, David Cronenberg is back! He was responsible for some of the most creative, inspiring, disgusting films of the 1980s including The Fly, Scanners, and Videodrome. Cronenberg’s name became synonymous with blood, brilliance, and body horror. His early works used sex and violence as a means of questioning humanity's relationship to technology and ourselves. He later broke free of his science-fiction cocoon to deliver drama as only David Cronenberg could. Dead Ringers, Crash, A History of Violence, and Eastern Promises, the list is too long to complete. David Cronenberg hasn’t had a film hit theaters since 2014’s Maps to the Stars. Nearly 80 now, the master of morose cinema returns with a reimagining of one of his first features, Crimes of the Future. For everything, we know about Crimes of the Future including the cast, concept, release date, and more, check out the breakdown below.
MOVIES
Collider

'UHF' Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Hilarious Time Capsule About A Now-Irrelevant Subject

There are not a lot of artists who can say that they’ve been an active part of popular culture for over 45 years. “Weird Al” Yankovic is part of this select group. Since 1976, Weird Al’s comedic music has been wildly popular among music fans of all ages. In many ways, you can track the progression of music history just by listening to Weird Al’s tracks. You can learn a lot from an artist who was there to parody both Freddie Mercury and Lin-Manuel Miranda in their prime.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy