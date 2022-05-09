9 Scariest Moments from 'Inside No. 9', From Serial Killers to Ghosts

Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for The Twin.The new horror film The Twin featuring Teresa Palmer out in theaters and on Shudder, is a work that is impossible to fully discuss without giving away everything in it that happens. This is not because the ending is a stunning conclusion that leaves you shaken. Rather, it is a film that follows a familiar formula with some brief glimpses of boldness that then becomes completely undone by an inexplicable and baffling late revelation. It robs itself of the minor potential it initially had in just being a solid, sturdy horror film with a decision that leaves everything feeling hollow. It exposes the problem with horror putting all its narrative emphasis on creating an unreliable protagonist without anything substantive to underpin it all. It renders the rather meandering events of the film moot in retrospect. While many films have done this type of story well, The Twin is simply not up to the task. It shoots itself in the foot unnecessarily, leaving what might have been an unsettling experience with nothing to stand on by the time the credits roll.

