Fort Collins HS lockdown lifted after empty gun magazines found

AURORA Colo, (CBS4) – Search crews expanded their search for a 29-year-old man who went missing when he fell from an inner tube pulled by a boat on the reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park on Saturday. (credit: CBS) Searchers used a grid format to look at new areas of the reservoir on Tuesday. On Monday, the CPW NE Region tweeted that, work to recover the missing man is ongoing, and crews used drones to continue their search at the start of the week over the reservoir. (credit: CBS) CPW’s park rangers and marine units were accompanied by South Metro Fire Rescue, who were all back out searching the water. At Cherry Creek State Park, the recovery operation for the missing victim in the water continues. Crews utilized drones early this morning to search the reservoir. @SouthMetroPIO along with our Park Rangers and Marine Evidence Recovery Team are also back out searching the water. pic.twitter.com/CFN2l0nFAZ — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 9, 2022 South Metro Fire Rescue told CBS4 the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water. Water conditions were cold the day the man went missing, and wind was also a factor.

AURORA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO