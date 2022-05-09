ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins HS lockdown lifted after empty gun magazines found

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Collins High School was placed on lockdown Monday after police said students found a bag that contained empty gun magazines in...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

2 killed in shooting at Aurora strip mall

AURORA, Colo. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a strip mall in Aurora Friday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to the Smoke and Vapes store at 15270 East 6th Avenue after dispatchers received calls about a shooting there. When officers arrived,...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Road rage leads to armed carjacking, shots fired in Broomfield, Boulder

An armed carjacking and road rage incident that started in Broomfield leads to a high-speed chase and shots fired in Boulder. Police were called to U.S. 36 and Highway 121 at 6 a.m. Thursday, where police say two people got into a fight as part of a road rage incident, and one pulled out a gun and carjacked a bystander. No one was injured at that scene. Police then found the stolen vehicle driving erratically, causing damage to the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Boulder Police took shots at the armed suspect but didn’t hit him. He was eventually arrested near the Table Mesa bus stop and will face a host of charges.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

Denver police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting

Denver police arrested two juveniles on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Humberto Sandoval-Solis. The juveniles were being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police didn't release the juveniles' names because of their ages. Sandoval-Solis was shot Jan. 29 in the 4200 block of North Crown Boulevard....
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Girl fatally shot in Frederick was Adams Co. deputy’s daughter

A 3-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Frederick was the daughter of an Adams County sheriff’s deputy. Frederick police were called to a home on the 6800 block of 2nd Street late Sunday morning. There, they found Avery Eskam suffering from life-threatening injuries; she was pronounced dead at the hospital. She is the daughter of Sgt. Brett Eskam. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office called Eskam, a lauded officer of 17 years, but foremost a father whose loss is “immeasurable.” Circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but both Frederick police and the Weld County DA’s office are investigating.
FREDERICK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Four Pueblo hospital security guards charged in connection with a patient’s death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four security guards at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo have been charged with negligent homicide in the death of a man in February 2021. Court records obtained by 13 Investigates say Anthony Virant, Randy Vialpando, Anthony Ruff, and Drake Castro were all charged with negligent homicide for the death of Mathew The post Four Pueblo hospital security guards charged in connection with a patient’s death appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fort Collins High School
OutThere Colorado

Semi-truck crashes, sparks wildfire in Colorado

An accident that involved a semi-truck on Interstate 25 sparked a wildland fire early Tuesday morning near Colorado Springs, according to officials from the City of Fountain. Crews responded to the crash at about 2:40 AM, by which time the front end of the truck had already caught fire. The flames reportedly spread from the truck to a woodland area between I-25 and Front Range Road, just outside Fort Carson.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Lupton man charged with DUI after shots fired in Weld County

A Fort Lupton man is arrested in connection with shots fired in Weld County. Sheriff’s deputies said Todd Taylor fired off a dozen rounds near Colorado 52 and Weld County Road 37 last week and then fled in a red Cadillac. Deputed spotted his vehicle not far from the area, pulled him over and said they found a firearm in the vehicle. Police said Taylor admitted to shooting the gun in an open field. They also claimed to notice alcohol on his breath. He faces DUI, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment charges.
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KJCT8

Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed

STERLING, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that the decision to rename the Colorado Squawfish to the Colorado Pikeminnow was finalized during the May 4 through May 5 commission. The renaming comes among a national move to eliminate the derogatory phrase from the nation’s various species and landmarks.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Weekend Shooting Injures Two at NATIV Lounge

Early on Sunday, May 8, a shooting took place inside NATIV Hotel and Lounge at 1612 Wazee Street. Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department. Following a report of the shooting, Denver police officers were dispatched to NATIV, a hotel with...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Search Crews Expand Search For Man Missing In Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA Colo, (CBS4) – Search crews expanded their search for a 29-year-old man who went missing when he fell from an inner tube pulled by a boat on the reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park on Saturday. (credit: CBS) Searchers used a grid format to look at new areas of the reservoir on Tuesday. On Monday, the CPW NE Region tweeted that, work to recover the missing man is ongoing, and crews used drones to continue their search at the start of the week over the reservoir. (credit: CBS) CPW’s park rangers and marine units were accompanied by South Metro Fire Rescue, who were all back out searching the water. At Cherry Creek State Park, the recovery operation for the missing victim in the water continues. Crews utilized drones early this morning to search the reservoir. @SouthMetroPIO along with our Park Rangers and Marine Evidence Recovery Team are also back out searching the water. pic.twitter.com/CFN2l0nFAZ — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 9, 2022 South Metro Fire Rescue told CBS4 the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water. Water conditions were cold the day the man went missing, and wind was also a factor.
AURORA, CO
K2 Radio

3 Killed, 1 Injured in Crash North of Casper Saturday Morning

In a car accident that happened Saturday at 4:32 a.m. on Interstate 25 near Casper, three people, Dalton Foos, Justin Robles, and Abigail Helms were killed after their vehicle hit another vehicle. According to the narrative provided by Wyoming Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was heading north on I 25...
CASPER, WY
CBS Denver

2 Littleton Police Officers Injured In Crashes During Pursuit Of Suspect

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Littleton were involved in an early-morning pursuit that ended with two patrol car crashes, one suspect vehicle crash, one arrest and one suspect on the run. It began just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with a call for attempted theft at CARMAX in the 5800 block of South Broadway. Asianna Buck Elk Thunder (credit: Littleton Police) Officers were told that a live stream video surveillance captured two people trying to steal lockboxes off the vehicles that contained keys for the cars. When officers arrived at the lot, the two suspects tried to run away and hide between the cars....
LITTLETON, CO
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

3 juveniles suspected of carjacking a woman in Pueblo, arrested by an officer who performed a ‘PIT’ maneuver

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three juveniles are suspected of some serious charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Pueblo. The dangerous crime was carried out Saturday at about 3 in the afternoon. According to Pueblo Police, a victim says three males with pistols who were wearing masks and hoodies stole her vehicle in the 3200 block of Bay State Avenue. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of Pueblo near West Northern Avenue and South Prairie Avenue. The suspects were eventually captured about two miles away close to I-25 and Northern.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy