ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Nurses across Tampa Bay celebrated for National Nurses Week

By Mary O'Connell
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nmBc_0fYEtFns00

Nurses are being honored for their hard work and dedication as part of National Nurses Week. Here in the Tampa Bay area, there are some incredible nurses who’ve been hard at work on the front lines, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

In just a few minutes of talking to Joseph Galluppo, it’s easy to see his passion for nursing.

“I was born in St. Joe’s, I work for St. Joe’s, and I’ll probably retire from St. Joe’s,” Galluppo said. “I’ve just embraced it. I’ve loved it from day one when I first started working there.”

BayCare

Galluppo works at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa and has been a nurse for about 30 years. He started working at the hospital in 1987 as an X-Ray transporter.

“I just started moving up the ranks as a Certified Nursing Assistant, an LPN, and then a Registered Nurse,” he said.

He currently works as a medical ICU nurse.

During the pandemic, healthcare workers worked tirelessly on the front lines, and Galluppo shared his experience.

“It was very stressful, let me tell you,” Galluppo said. “I think my one first year of the COVID pandemic, I probably saw more people die than my 34 years of being there.”

He said it took a big toll on a lot of the staff. Still, Galluppo explained why nursing is a worthwhile career, saying he can’t imagine doing anything else.

“It’s a great job that’s never going to go out," he said. "It’s good job security, it pays well, and just knowing that the fact that you get to make a difference every day in taking care of someone. It’s why I do it, why I love it."

National Nurses Week runs from May 6 to May 12.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News WFTS

Moffitt Cancer Center wants to transform St. Pete parking lot

It can be a long drive from St. Petersburg to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, especially if traffic is bad. Just ask Stephanie Owens. “I’ve personally experienced Moffitt’s care…and you’re commuting from St. Pete to North Tampa for those services,” she said. “It is definitely a regimen that requires, oftentimes, more than once a week depending on…how you’re being treated.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

10+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

April showers bring May flowers! There’s still time to take advantage of some great u-pick opportunities such as pretty farms to pick sunflowers and wildflowers! There are also so many other great things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend! The weather has also been picture-perfect lately and there are tons of great outdoor events to take […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Certified Nursing#Lpn#Icu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Action News WFTS

Travel continues to bounce back in Florida

The travel industry is continuing to rebound during this pandemic as many people decide to take their families on vacation this year. According to new data from AAA, it appears people may be more comfortable traveling now than any other time since the pandemic began.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy