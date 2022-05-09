ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jethro Lazenby, Actor and Nick Cave's Son, Dead at 31

By Stephanie Downs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJethro Lazenby, the son of Nick Cave, has died. Lazenby, who worked as an actor and model, was 31 at the time of his passing. Tragically, the news comes seven years after Cave's son and Lazenby's half-brother Arthur died after falling from a cliff, per The Sun. Cave released...

