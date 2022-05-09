ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for Benton, Morrison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

