Temporary mask mandate back in place at College of Wooster

CLEVELAND -- Ohio’s public servants, including teachers, police, firefighters and nurses, often take on the toughest, most important jobs in our communities. That’s why it’s important to support them in any way we can, especially as COVID has made their jobs even more challenging. They’ve got our backs – teaching our children, keeping our communities safe, and healing us when we’re sick – so it’s time we backed them up, too.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO