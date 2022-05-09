Temporary mask mandate back in place at College of Wooster

(WTRF) — Child protective services in Kentucky is investigating the parents of a 6-year-old boy who allowed the child and other children in their family to compete in a 26.2-mile race in Cincinnati last week, according to ABC News. Ben and Kami Crawford posted a photo Instagram of what they say is a CPS worker […]
MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A Pickle Festival is coming to Ohio this summer. The festival will be hosted at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. Here's the list of vendors that will be attending so far: Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Brad to Go. Chuy's, Dewey's, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty's, Mr....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the two Ohio State University students who died from an overdose. On May 4, three OSU students were hospitalized after an overdose at a home in the 100 block of Lane Avenue. Police identified the two students who died as Tiffany Iler, 21, and Jessica Lopez, […]
More than 26 months after the COVID-19 pandemic began prompting safety precautions in Ohio, many health restrictions have been lifted. But as case numbers rise, some Northeast Ohio schools are once again rolling out extra protections.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — From the challenges of tragedy, can come some of the greatest examples of courage. That’s true here in Northeast Ohio. A new book takes a look at 10 Ohio disasters that reveals courage in the face of adversity. “Ten Ohio Disasters” author is Neil Zurcher, who was the first and only reporter […]
CLEVELAND -- Ohio’s public servants, including teachers, police, firefighters and nurses, often take on the toughest, most important jobs in our communities. That’s why it’s important to support them in any way we can, especially as COVID has made their jobs even more challenging. They’ve got our backs – teaching our children, keeping our communities safe, and healing us when we’re sick – so it’s time we backed them up, too.
You could just as easily find Willis Gordon singing onstage with a guitar in his hand as you could find him in a comedy club, veterans hall or in a room full of community leaders.
Known for always being impeccably dressed, Gordon, 32, has been engaging a wide variety of audiences for years,...
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today and it will be warm, with highs in the mid-70s. Skies will be clear overnight, with lows around 50 degrees. Read more. MLB: Guardians...
A federal COVID-19 emergency declaration issued at the start of the pandemic is set to expire in mid-July if not renewed again. When the order expires, hundreds of thousands of Ohioans will see a decrease in their Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program (SNAP) funds each month.
Shrieks wafted across the water as the wooden roller coaster rumbled down the track.
It was the last ride on opening weekend at Springfield Lake Park in May 1930. It also was the beginning of the end for the summer resort.
TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP., Ohio (WJW) – A third grade teacher is being credited with using her life-saving training to help a student who was choking, unable to breathe. Nine-year-old Donte Drotar says he was enjoying a frozen treat along with his classmates on April 29 to celebrate all of the April birthdays. When he took a […]
JACKSON TWP. – Wayback Burgers will open a new location this summer in the Belden Village Mall area.
The national chain is moving into the former Smoke the Burger Joint site at 4472 Belden Village St. It already has Ohio locations in Broadview Heights, West Chester Township and Wadsworth. Wayback is also opening a site in Macedonia.
