Adkins pleads guilty to disclosure of private image, receives suspended sentence, probation

A former city councilor will not serve jail time after pleading guilty Monday to a felony charge related to his 2020 disclosure of a private image of a woman online.

Former Second Ward Councilor Gabriel Adkins pleaded guilty to disclosure of private image-adult in Pasquotank Superior Court and received a suspended sentence of between 5 and 15 months, a court spokesperson said. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett also ordered Adkins to serve 24 months of supervised probation and pay a $250 fine.

Adkins was indicted by a Pasquotank County grand jury in July 2020, court documents show. The charges included disclosure of a private image, which is a felony, and stalking and cyberstalking, both misdemeanors. The two misdemeanor charges were dropped Monday.

“(Adkins) took a plea,” the court spokesperson said Monday of the one count to which he pleaded guilty.

According to a copy of the felony indictment, the grand jury found Adkins “knowingly disclose(d) an image” of a woman on Feb. 9, 2020 “with the intent to coerce, harass, intimidate, demean, humiliate or cause financial loss to her.” The woman is named in the indictment but The Daily Advance chose not to identify her.

“The depicted person,” the indictment continued, “is identifiable from the disclosed image ... and (her) intimate parts are exposed or engaged in sexual conduct in (the) disclosed image.”

Adkins disclosed the image of the woman without her consent, the indictment alleged. Adkins also obtained the image, according to the indictment, “under circumstances ... (he) knew or should have known (she) ... expected ... to remain private.”

The indictment for the cyberstalking charge accused Adkins of “unlawfully and willfully” communicating electronically with the woman “repeatedly for the purpose of annoying and harassing” her. According to the indictment, Adkins engaged in the conduct between Feb. 1 and Feb. 10, 2020.

The indictment for stalking stated Adkins “on more than one occasion” harassed the woman by following her. It also accused him of “installing a tracking device on her vehicle for the purpose of tracking her movements.”

Adkins resigned from City Council last October.

He did not return a phone call Monday seeking comment.