ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This TikTok Dream Job Will Pay You $5K To Read A Bedtime Story & It'll Only Take A Minute

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCK8w_0fYErCE700

Have you ever caught yourself scrolling through TikTok after two hours and wondering how you can get paid for using the app? Well, we've got good news: a new contest means you might be able to.

Calm, the meditation and sleep app, just announced a new competition in which a TikTok user can win $5,000 for recording "your own sleep story."

The app posted a TikTok video announcing the contest and outlining the instructions to participate.

To participate in the contest, you just have to stitch the pinned video on Calm's TikTok account with a video of yourself reading original content in your "most soothing voice."

The pinned video on their account shows one of their current "calm voice" narrators explaining the instructions for the contest.

FINALLY! Audition via #stitch for the chance to win the #NextVoiceOfCalmContest + $5000 😊#contest rules in bio.

He starts the video by asking: "Are you the next voice of Calm?"

"We're looking for TikTok's smoothest voice to become the next calm sleep story narrator," he continues. "Simply stitch this video with your best read of anything you've got: a grocery list, your last text, or made-up story, as long as it's original and oh-so-soothing."

Once you stitch the video, you have to include the hashtag #NextVoiceOfCalmContest in your caption. The video can't be longer than 60 seconds or include third-party elements like book passages or song lyrics.

According to the official rules, the competition is only open to residents of the U.K. and the U.S. who are at least 18 years old (or the age of majority).

The competition will be open until 9 p.m. PT on May 13. The winner will be announced on June 7, according to a tweet by Calm.

Have a sooooothing voice? \n\nJoin Eric & other Sleep Story narrators by auditioning to become the next voice of Calm with the #NextVoiceOfCalmContest. Visit Calm's TikTok to enter now. Winner announced June 7. \n\nEnter: http://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLt9VyAM\u00a0\nRules: http://linktr.ee/voiceofcalm\u00a0pic.twitter.com/VAL7ykOOwx

— Calm (@Calm) 1651584013

Only one entry per person is permitted for the contest, so make sure you nail it in your first go.

Good luck, and stay calm!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take A Minute#Bedtime Story#Calm
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy