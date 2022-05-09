This TikTok Dream Job Will Pay You $5K To Read A Bedtime Story & It'll Only Take A Minute

Have you ever caught yourself scrolling through TikTok after two hours and wondering how you can get paid for using the app? Well, we've got good news: a new contest means you might be able to.

Calm, the meditation and sleep app, just announced a new competition in which a TikTok user can win $5,000 for recording "your own sleep story."

The app posted a TikTok video announcing the contest and outlining the instructions to participate.

To participate in the contest, you just have to stitch the pinned video on Calm's TikTok account with a video of yourself reading original content in your "most soothing voice."

The pinned video on their account shows one of their current "calm voice" narrators explaining the instructions for the contest.

FINALLY! Audition via #stitch for the chance to win the #NextVoiceOfCalmContest + $5000 😊#contest rules in bio.

He starts the video by asking: "Are you the next voice of Calm?"

"We're looking for TikTok's smoothest voice to become the next calm sleep story narrator," he continues. "Simply stitch this video with your best read of anything you've got: a grocery list, your last text, or made-up story, as long as it's original and oh-so-soothing."

Once you stitch the video, you have to include the hashtag #NextVoiceOfCalmContest in your caption. The video can't be longer than 60 seconds or include third-party elements like book passages or song lyrics.

According to the official rules, the competition is only open to residents of the U.K. and the U.S. who are at least 18 years old (or the age of majority).

The competition will be open until 9 p.m. PT on May 13. The winner will be announced on June 7, according to a tweet by Calm.

Have a sooooothing voice?



Join Eric & other Sleep Story narrators by auditioning to become the next voice of Calm with the #NextVoiceOfCalmContest. Visit Calm's TikTok to enter now. Winner announced June 7.



Enter: http://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLt9VyAM\u00a0

Rules: http://linktr.ee/voiceofcalm\u00a0pic.twitter.com/VAL7ykOOwx — Calm (@Calm) 1651584013

Only one entry per person is permitted for the contest, so make sure you nail it in your first go.

Good luck, and stay calm!