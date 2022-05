Cloud-streamed gaming still has a long way to go despite being around for a while now, but it is getting better and more accessible every year. Microsoft has taken a crack at it with Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing you to stream your favorite games to your not-so-gaming-capable devices. But while you can set it up on your laptop, tablet, and phone, you haven't been able to get it on your TV, possibly due to software limitations. But, if what we're hearing is accurate, that's set to change relatively soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO