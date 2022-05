CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati drag and art community are mourning the loss of one of their own this week. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts released a statement on its Facebook page Sunday saying that at the conclusion of the "Drag Show 2&1/2" at the Fitton Center on Saturday, Aaron Losey, who was performing as Tyese Rainz, had a medical episode and died.

