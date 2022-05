Kevin De Bruyne insists he is not interested in individual praise as he looks to close out the title for Manchester City.The Belgian playmaker was at his brilliant best as he struck four times in City’s 5-1 thrashing of Wolves at Molineux on Wednesday.It maintained a stunning run of form that has now seen him score 11 times in his last 13 appearances in all competitions.After the first half of his season was marred by fitness issues, De Bruyne has undoubtedly been the key figure as City have moved to the brink of a fourth Premier League crown in five...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO