ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

“I think the best baseball is ahead of us.” Bridgeport starts off sectional play against Preston

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snVog_0fYEpQPT00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The high school baseball postseason is here and Bridgeport meets Preston in the first game of the AAA Region I, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday.

The reigning state champions are on a 10 game win streak entering the postseason with a 26-4 record.

But Indians head coach Robert Shields has seen a lot of Bridgeport baseball and said his team hasn’t hit their peak yet.

“Overall, I think this team has basically kept me on an even keel on not knowing whether or not we’re going to bust open or what’s going to happen. I really think we haven’t peaked yet. I really do, after seeing it happen the way it has happened this year, I think the best baseball is ahead of us,” Shields said.

Shields also said his experienced roster is a plus during this time. Seven players in his senior group have played at Power Park in Charleston and they know what it takes to get there.

Seniors Aidan Paulsen and Ben McDougal were a big part of the state championship team last season and have the experience needed to pull out big wins…and those wins begin to really matter on Tuesday.

“As of right now I think we still have a lot to work on but I think that by the time it comes down to it, we’ll be ready. I think that everything is shaping up to be as good as possible,” McDougal said.

Bridgeport is blind to Preston’s 2-13 record. They’re not taking any game lightly on the route to Charleston.
“We just go in with the same mentality as we do every game. Don’t take our opponents too lightly. Go in there with the same mentality and play like we would any other game,” Paulsen said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Local products help lead Fairmont State baseball turnaround

MORGANTOWN W.Va – Under first-year head coach Matt Yurish, the Fairmont State baseball program has seen a major turnaround in just one season, going from a 14-26 record a year ago to a 26-17 mark entering the final weekend of the season. The Fighting Falcons sit atop the Mount East Conference’s North Division with a […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Johnson signs to swim at Salem

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Robert C. Byrd swimmer Ezra Johnson is set to go from a Flying Eagle to a Tiger. The senior signed to continue his swimming career collegiately at Salem, Monday afternoon. Salem was a good fit for Johnson for both academic and athletic reasons and he looks to improve as a swimmer throughout […]
SALEM, WV
WTRF- 7News

Monarchs Win Sectional Championship

GLEN DALE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall claimed the West Virginia AAA region one section one championship Tuesday night with a 7-3 win over Morgantown. The Mohigans won the first game of the day 4-0 to force the final game. Trailing 3-2 in the sixth the Monarchs put up a five spot to retake the lead. […]
GLEN DALE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Preston County, WV
Education
Bridgeport, WV
Education
Preston County, WV
Sports
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
The Daily Jeffersonian

Sydney Marshall hurls Lady Muskies to D-II sectional title

NEW CONCORD — John Glenn sophomore Sydney Marshall turned in a dominating performance from the pitching circle to lead the top-seeded Lady Muskies to a Division II sectional title on Wednesday evening. Marshall hurled a masterful five-inning no-hitter at visiting Meadowbrook, finishing with 10 Ks to advance the Lady Muskies to district tournament action...
NEW CONCORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Highschoolsports#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy