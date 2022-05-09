“I think the best baseball is ahead of us.” Bridgeport starts off sectional play against Preston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The high school baseball postseason is here and Bridgeport meets Preston in the first game of the AAA Region I, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday.

The reigning state champions are on a 10 game win streak entering the postseason with a 26-4 record.

But Indians head coach Robert Shields has seen a lot of Bridgeport baseball and said his team hasn’t hit their peak yet.

“Overall, I think this team has basically kept me on an even keel on not knowing whether or not we’re going to bust open or what’s going to happen. I really think we haven’t peaked yet. I really do, after seeing it happen the way it has happened this year, I think the best baseball is ahead of us,” Shields said.

Shields also said his experienced roster is a plus during this time. Seven players in his senior group have played at Power Park in Charleston and they know what it takes to get there.

Seniors Aidan Paulsen and Ben McDougal were a big part of the state championship team last season and have the experience needed to pull out big wins…and those wins begin to really matter on Tuesday.



“As of right now I think we still have a lot to work on but I think that by the time it comes down to it, we’ll be ready. I think that everything is shaping up to be as good as possible,” McDougal said.

Bridgeport is blind to Preston’s 2-13 record. They’re not taking any game lightly on the route to Charleston.

“We just go in with the same mentality as we do every game. Don’t take our opponents too lightly. Go in there with the same mentality and play like we would any other game,” Paulsen said.

