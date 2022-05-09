Top Photography Trends That You Must Try Out

Titled the Guardian series, this award-winning furniture set incorporates zoomorphic motifs into its design, almost like a revival of the Art Noveau period where furniture looked heavily at nature for inspiration. “For millenniums, animals have been an inseparable part of human life”, says Kamran Afshar Naderi, the creator behind the Guardian series. The Guardians is a limited-edition line of furniture that hopes to re-forge that positive connection between humans and animals by its design. However, it does so in a uniquely low-poly style that’s equal parts maximal in expression, and minimal in detail. The Guardian makes a conscious choice to deviate from the traditional values of minimalism rooted in Scandinavian and Japanese furniture – where minimalism often means geometric minimalism. Instead, the series strives to achieve a sort of organic minimalism that involves turning organic forms into edgy low-poly versions of themselves. The result is surely eye-catching, looking less like traditional furniture and more like a statement piece. Sure it isn’t for everyone – but then again, populism doesn’t necessarily equal good design, right??

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO