Providence councilwoman reaches plea deal in hit-and-run case

By Steph Machado
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — City Councilwoman Carmen Castillo has reached a plea agreement with the R.I. Attorney General’s office in her hit-and-run case from last year, her attorney confirmed Monday.

Defense attorney Artin Coloian declined to divulge any further details about the agreement. Castillo, the council’s majority whip, was charged last summer with leaving the scene of an accident on the 4th of July.

Castillo is scheduled to be in Providence Superior Court next Monday on a “disposition” in the case, according to the court docket, which refers to the final outcome of a case. Castillo has not had a trial.

Blake Collins, a spokesperson for the attorney general, declined to comment on whether a plea agreement has been reached, but confirmed that a disposition is scheduled.

Castillo previously pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge, and has not yet entered a new plea. Defendants who reach plea deals can change their minds and go to trial before the plea deal is accepted by the court.

The third-term Democratic councilwoman was charged last year after police allege she crashed into another car on Broad Street on July 4, then took off.

According to the Providence Police report, the other driver told officers he was in the breakdown lane and attempted to re-enter the travel lane heading south when a silver Honda CRV first collided with the rear of his Toyota Camry, then side-swiped it on the driver’s side, as well.

The Honda did not stop and “fled southbound on Broad Street,” according to the report. The driver gave officers the Honda’s license plate number, which police found was registered to Castillo. She turned herself in with her attorney two days later.

Castillo could not be reached for comment on the plea deal, and a City Council spokesperson declined to comment.

The Rhode Island Constitution requires elected officials convicted of felonies to resign from office. But Castillo is only charged with a misdemeanor, meaning she’s only required to resign if she is sentenced to “six months or more, either suspended or to be served,” according to the constitution.

It was not yet clear Monday what sentence prosecutors will recommend in the deal. It is ultimately up to the judge what punishment to impose.

The last city councilor to be forced to resign due to a criminal conviction was Luis Aponte, who resigned in 2019 after pleading no contest to felony embezzlement. Aponte was council president when he was first charged with the crime.

Steph Machado ( smachado@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook .

