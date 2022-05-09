ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Manhattan Apartment With Central Park Frontage Hits Market for $23 Million

By Fang Block
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn apartment in 15 Central Park West, one of New York’s most prestigious addresses, has hit the market for $23 million. The fifth-floor unit has 3,486 square feet of living space and nearly 50 feet of Central Park frontage, according to the listing posted last week by Kyle Blackmon of...

