Music

Bono and The Edge of U2 give mini concert in Kyiv metro station

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

lebanon-express.com

Stereogum

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

Maluma had a concert in his hometown of Medellín in Colombia on Saturday night, which was also streamed live on Prime Video. He brought out Madonna to do, appropriately enough, their 2019 collab “Medellín,” off of Madonna’s Madame X. They also performed her 2000 single “Music.” The pair previously performed together at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. Check out videos below.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
Bono
American Songwriter

What’s the Meaning Behind the Band Name: Led Zeppelin

In August of 1968, the Yardbirds had split, following the release of their fourth album Little Games a year earlier. At the time, guitarist Jimmy Page was already playing with multi-instrumentalist John Paul Jones before recruiting singer Robert Plant and drummer John Bonham to join their project, tentatively called the New Yardbirds, who already had a Scandinavian tour lined up.
American Songwriter

Madonna Releases Career-Spanning Compilation, Celebrating 40 Years of Dance Hits

Madonna made history by topping the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time, making her the first recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart. To celebrate the milestone, Madonna is releasing two new collections spanning her 20-year career in music: Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and Finally Enough Love, with released remixes of “You Can Dance Remix Edit” of “Into The Groove.”
Lebanon-Express

Review: 'One Night on the Island,' by Josie Silver

——— Josie Silver's third novel walks a romantic line between fantasy and reality, and that turns out to be a very satisfying place to dwell for 350 pages. In Silver's hands, it's a place with mountains and rain, crashing ocean and tide pools, friendly strangers and a whiff of love.
Variety

BMG Launches ‘Punk Rock Girl,’ Its First Musical in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BMG is ramping up its development of new stage musicals in both the U.S., with its first production “Punk Rock Girl!,” and in Germany, following the successful run of its first musical, “Ku’damm 56.” “Punk Rock Girl!” is the debut developmental theatrical production from BMG in the U.S., in partnership with New York-based theatrical company Lively McCabe Entertainment. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands from the BMG catalog, including Blondie, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and Sleater-Kinney, along with the title song, the Dead...
Lebanon-Express

Spotlight: Album Club discusses 'Layla' Thursday, May 12

The Oregon State University Album Club will discuss one of the all-time classic rock albums of the 1970s — and beyond — at its meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, online. Join host Bob Santelli and OSU student Thomas Mahler in discussing the album "Layla and...
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd Reportedly in Talks to Sell Music Catalog

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time. Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Bono’s ‘Surrender’ Memoir Will Highlight 40 U2 Songs

Bono has announced a new autobiography, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. "Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress. . . With a fair amount of fun along the way,” the singer said in a statement. The book's subtitle, 40 Songs, One Story, is a reference to its forty chapters, each one named after a U2 song. The legendary frontman has also created forty original drawings that will appear throughout the book.
Pitchfork

Parquet Courts Perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” on Kimmel

Parquet Courts stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” from their latest LP Sympathy for Life. Jimmy Kimmel was on medical leave after contracting COVID-19; comedian Mike Birbiglia filled in as guest host. Check it out below. The band debuted its song “Watching...
Variety

A.R. Rahman, Nayla Al Khaja Team on ‘Baab’

Click here to read the full article. Nayla Al Khaja, the first female filmmaker in the United Arab Emirates, is teaming with Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”) on her upcoming feature film “Baab.” Written by Al Khaja and Masoud Amralla Al Ali, the film follows Wahida, who is unable to make sense of her twin sister’s mysterious death and is plagued by a haunting rhythm in her ears. She discovers hidden cassette tapes and her relentless pursuit of the truth begins to untangle unresolved grief taking her deep into the mountains to delve into the...
NME

Watch Arcade Fire cover Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’

Arcade Fire have covered Harry Styles’ song ‘As It Was’ during a live session at the BBC‘s Maida Vale Studios – watch their rendition of the track below. The band, who released their sixth studio album ‘WE’ earlier this month, recorded the Styles cover for BBC Radio 2 following a longer session with 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq.
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Remembers Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters Cover Song–“It’s Never Easy When You Lose Someone”

While the sharp sting of Taylor Hawkins’ death may have dulled, the pain still lingers for many fans and friends of the former drummer. One such friend is Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist Eddie Vedder. And in a Pearl Jam performance in Inglewood, California, Vedder and the band paid tribute to Hawkins with a cover of the Foo Fighters’ song “Cold Day in the Sun.”
tatler.com

Lord Cobbold, who hosted the world-famous Led Zeppelin and Oasis concerts at Knebworth, has died aged 84

The 2nd Baron Cobbold was a unique fusion of business-savvy and bohemian, a mix that is often found in eccentric English aristocrats. A landowner, banker and passionate pro-European Liberal Democrat, he ‘secured the future’ of Knebworth House, and is best remembered for hosting some of Britain’s largest and most impressive rock concerts against the backdrop of his family seat.
