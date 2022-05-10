ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Former Owings Mills PE Teacher, Carroll County Volleyball Coach Faces Child Porn Charges

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0517Ze_0fYEoDiX00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Carroll County volleyball coach arrested Monday faces a slew of child pornography-related charges, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect formerly taught at an Owings Mills private school.

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 32, of Taneytown is charged with 4 counts of Inducing a Minor to Produce Child Pornography, 4 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Knowingly Soliciting Child Pornography, and 8 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Frock was the head Varsity Volleyball Coach and a long-term substitute teacher at Westminster High School, officials said. He worked as the Athletic Director of Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills until summer 2020, the school confirmed.

He was also an assistant coach for the Francis Scott Key High School Junior Varsity volleyball team from 2015 to 2016, according to FCA Maryland Volleyball.

According to the sheriff’s office, Frock used different Snapchat accounts to send, receive, and solicit explicit photographs and videos of underage girls. He allegedly represented himself as a high school-aged male to facilitate the exchange of explicit photographs and videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Si2B_0fYEoDiX00

Courtesy, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Frock used the Snapchat names volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025, laxguy2323, and pictures1025.

The Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center, as part of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, executed a federal search and seizure warrant on Frock’s home Monday. Officials said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received Cybertipline Reports of Frock’s Snapchat activity between April 2021 and October 2021.

Investigators believe Frock has contacted over 1,000 Snapchat users.  If you believe that you or your child was a victim of Frock, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 410-265-8080 or Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center at 410-386-3640.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Reward Announced For Information In Jan. Death Of Woman Shot In Catonsville Parking Lot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced a $2,000 reward Monday for information on the death of a woman who was shot in a Catonsville parking lot in January. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Catonsville Plaza shopping center on Baltimore National Pike around 1 p.m. on Jan. 13. There, officers found 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart shot in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the crime scene. #NEWS: 👇🏽$ REWARD for info about Diamond’s murder But the toll murder takes on family… Her Uncle: “I can’t sleep, I was checked into a mental hospital for a little bit, I...
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Offer $10K Reward For Info In Fatal Columbia Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for information in a fatal January shooting in Columbia. Just before midnight on January 19, officers responded to a footpath near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said. The victim, identified as Zavian Hagins, died in the hospital. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov $10K Reward: Police have increased the reward for info in the shooting death of Zavian Hagins in Jan. Hagins was found injured on a footpath in the 5200 blk Eliots Oak in Columbia 1/19. Police don't believe the shooting was random. 410-313-STOP | HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov pic.twitter.com/gUK58tQAaJ — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) May 6, 2022
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing $1.8M From Maryland Company

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of more than $1.8 million from the Maryland company where he worked, according to a federal prosecutor. Duane G. Larmore, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy and to aggravated identity theft, said U.S. Attorney Erek Barron in a news release. Larmore’s plea agreement said that from mid-September 2016 through about March 2020, Larmore conspired with others to steal more than $1.8 million from Shore Appliance Connection, where he was an employee in charge of maintaining the books and records. Prosecutors said Larmore and his co-conspirators stole over $1 million from the business for their own purposes, including to make investments and to pay business expenses for the co-conspirator’s business without the knowledge and consent of the store owners. To conceal the theft and get money, Larmore used the identities of the owners to enter into contracts in which businesses can obtain cash quickly by leveraging accounts receivable, the news release said. As part of his plea agreement, Larmore will be required to pay restitution of more than $1.8 million. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body Camera Footage Release Delayed In Fatal Shooting Of Man By Harford County Deputies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is delaying the release of body camera footage in the fatal shooting of a man by Harford County deputies in April. The Independent Investigations Division of the AG’s office, which is tasked with investigating fatal police shootings in Maryland, is delaying the release to “carry out an appropriately thorough investigation and conduct untainted interviews.” The division typically releases body camera footage within two weeks. Two deputies responded around 3 p.m. on April 23 to an area near a shopping center at Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway for a report that a suicidal man with...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Carroll County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

9-Year-Old Girl Found In Edgemere After Reported Abduction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 9-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday night in Baltimore County hours after she was abducted, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for the girl, who had last been seen about 6 p.m. with her aunt, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. Later, the Maryland State Police said the 9-year-old was found unharmed in Edgemere, along with her 33-year-old sister. The child’s sister was taken into custody. It is unclear yet what if any charges she might face.
EDGEMERE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Investigate Double Shooting In Lansdowne

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Lansdowne, Maryland, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of an assault with serious bleeding in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Once there, officers found two adults with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Those adults were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident.   If anyone has information they can call 911 or (410)307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Man Receives Two Life Sentences After Admitting To Strangling Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man has been sentenced to two life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to strangling two women, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said. Christopher Tyson admitted to strangling the two women, ages 21 and 37, after soliciting them for sex in separate March 2021 incidents. In the first incident, on March 21 about 12:42 a.m., Baltimore police officers were flagged down in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road and found the 21-year-old victim dead inside her home. Officers found the woman “lying unresponsive on the floor of the living room, naked, and covered only by...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy