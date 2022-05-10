ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices In New York Reach Record High, AAA Says

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Gas prices in New York have reached a new record high as the country deals with rising oil prices and nationwide inflation amid tensions overseas.

On Monday, May 9, AAA was reporting that the average price per regular gallon of gas in New York has hit $4.52, the highest recorded average price in history.

Likewise, truck drivers are also seeking relief at the pump, as the price of diesel fuel price also set a record on May 9 when it hit $6.38 per gallon.

In New York, the price per gallon is up 17 cents from a week ago, 28 cents from a month ago, and $1.51 from May 9, 2021.

Drivers are paying this much on average per gallon of fuel in these counties:

  • Westchester: $4.72;
  • Rockland: $4.70;
  • Putnam: $4.68
  • Dutchess: $4.58;
  • Suffolk: $4.55;
  • Nassau: $4.55;
  • Greene: $4.54;
  • Orange: $4.52;
  • Sullivan: $4.51;
  • Rensselaer: $4.50;
  • Albany: $4.50;
  • Ulster: $4.49;
  • Saratoga: $4.49;
  • Schenectady: $4.46;
  • Columbia: $4.46.

Nationally, on May 9, the average price per gallon was up to $4.328 per gallon, approaching the record of $4.331 that was set on Friday, March 11.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “These prices are creeping closer to those record-high levels of early March.”

