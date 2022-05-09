ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

‘Ultimate showman’ of bass fishing, Ray Scott, dead at 88

By JAY REEVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZ2o9_0fYEnrY200
FILE - First lady Barbara Bush holds a mounted bass as a joke with fishing partner Ray Scott at his lake in Pintlala, Ala., on Jan. 1, 1990. A longtime aide said Scott died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ray Scott, a consummate promoter who helped launch professional bass angling and became a fishing buddy to presidents while popularizing the conservation practice of catching and releasing fish, has died, a longtime aide said Monday.

Scott died of natural causes late Sunday at a rehabilitation center near Montgomery, said Jim Kientz, who worked for Scott for more than two decades. He was 88.

A member of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, Scott founded the first professional bass fishing tournament in the late 1960s. Anglers could win money based on the weight of the fish they caught over several days on a lake or river, and they were penalized if a fish died.

Pro fishing caught on and Scott’s Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, or BASS, grew into what it describes as the world’s largest fishing organization. Its signature tournament, the Bassmaster Classic, includes equipment shows that draw thousands of spectators.

For years, Scott — with an ever-present cowboy hat and a wide grin — emceed the tournament weigh-in shows where anglers pull live, flapping fish out of holding tanks as thousands watched.

“He was one of the few who could just walk on and light up a stage like no ones business,” Kientz said. “He was the ultimate showman.”

Scott’s vision for bass fishing created an entire industry, said Chase Anderson, the current chief executive of BASS, which Scott sold in 1986.

“Ray’s contributions and impact on conservation and his advocacy and passion for anglers and our sport set the standard for tournament fishing and are something we will always strive to uphold,” he said in a statement.

At the height of his success, Scott had a rural spread with a stocked fishing lake in the tiny central Alabama community of Pintlala that attracted former Presidents George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush.

The late first lady Barbara Bush came along on a New Year’s trip in 1990 and held up a gigantic mounted bass in a boat as Scott laughed nearby. Through the years, Scott played host to “a slew of other politicians and celebrities along life’s highway,” Kientz said.

Interested in conservation, Scott helped popularize the now-common practice of catch-and-release fishing in which sport anglers hook a fish and return it quickly to the water once caught through tournaments. He also advocated for safer boating by requiring tournament participants to wear life preservers and pushed for boating safety laws before founding a company that sells deer-hunting supplies.

Scott retired from business several years ago and still lived in Pintlala, Kientz said. Survivors include his wife, Susan, and four adult children, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Ray Scott, the Father of Tournament Bass Fishing and Food Plots Passes at Age 88

Outdoor Life and Bassmasters’ Ray Scott will always be inextricably linked. That’s why when news of Scott’s passing came into the OL news desk, it was especially somber news. Scott, best known as the founder of the first national professional bass-fishing circuit in 1967 and B.A.S.S. — which remains as the world’s largest fishing organization — will forever be remembered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Wave 3

‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Outdoor Life

The Best Fishing Lines for Bass of 2022

When I started bass fishing over 40 years ago, the best fishing lines for bass were also the only fishing lines for bass. We didn’t have many options back then, and stretchy monofilament had to cover all of your tactics and techniques. That wasn’t a horrible outcome because even the early monos were good, but they limited an angler’s effectiveness. Techniques like punching grass and throwing a frog over matted vegetation benefited substantially once modern braids entered the picture, and fluorocarbon made an increasing range of finesse techniques viable, reliable, and productive.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Best Kayak Fishing Nets for 2022

You waited all week, loaded your fishing kayak before dawn, drove for hours, paddled for miles, made a hundred casts, and finally hooked the fish of a lifetime. The fish runs, jumps, and dives before you work it to the side of the boat. Then it hits you. How will you get the fish from the water and into the kayak? That’s when you need a kayak fishing net. I’ve been kayak fishing for decades and tested a lot of nets to land everything from bass to bull reds—I’ve found that the best kayak fishing nets are compact, sturdy, and ready when you need them. Here are five kayak nets that meet those qualifications.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bush
Person
Chase Anderson
AL.com

‘Plant out of hell’ invading south Alabama, feds weigh using Asian insects to fight back

In the battle against an invasive tree that’s taking over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, federal authorities are considering a new weapon: invasive insects. State and federal wildlife agencies have tried blasting the invasive Chinese tallow tree with herbicide dropped from the air, in addition to using controlled burns, U.S. Marines with machetes, and brigades of volunteers to fight back the invasion.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Sport Fishing#Ap#Anglers#Bass
Field & Stream

Ray Scott, Bass Legend and Sportfishing Icon, Has Passed Away

Ray W. Scott, who transformed bass fishing from a tranquil, mainly southern pastime into a multibillion dollar industry, passed away Sunday, May 8, at his home in Pintlala, Ala. He was 88 years old. Scott’s vision to build bass fishing into a sport worthy of television coverage led him to create the first bass fishing tournament trail in 1967. The following year, he founded B.A.S.S.—an acronym for the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society—and launched Bassmaster, the membership magazine that would eventually attract as many as 650,000 subscribers.
HOBBIES
Vice

Mysterious and Huge Drawings Discovered In Secret Alabama Cave

A series of 2,000-year-old paintings have been located in a cave in Alabama, a beacon for researchers attempting to peer into North America’s past. The images were spotted by a researcher from the University of Tennessee and colleagues in Atlanta and Sewanee in a cave in northern Alabama known as the 19th Unnamed Cave (one of many whose exact whereabouts, on private property, have been obscured to hide it from vandals and looters). Mysterious images of birds, snakes, bison, human figures and weapons were published in an article in the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity last week.
ALABAMA STATE
WEAR

Alabama resident among 3 found dead at Bahamas resort

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- An Alabama resident was announced as one of three tourists that were found dead at a resort in the Bahamas Friday. Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, Alabama, was found dead along with Michael and Robbie Phillips, of Tennessee, at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, Sandals, according to ABC.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Chattanooga Daily News

12 Tennessee State Parks are joining the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association to offer low-cost kayaking instruction on May 21 as part of National Safe Boating Week

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, the classes are being offered at a discount, costing $15 per person, with the revenue going to Tennessee State Parks. Officials have announced that all instructors are Tennessee volunteers who are nationally certified to give paddling and rescue training. Ladies and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

888K+
Followers
435K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy