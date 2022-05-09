ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $16 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $742 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $720.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRC

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

