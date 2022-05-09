Trinity Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Monday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period.

