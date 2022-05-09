ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Child Hit by Car on Miles Street

By FOX 40 Staff
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child was hit by a car on Miles Street in Binghamton...

www.wicz.com

WNBF News Radio 1290

Tractor Trailer Fire at Kirkwood Truck Stop

Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the cab of an 18-wheeler at a truck stop on Industrial Park Drive off Upper Court Street. Firefighters from Five Mile Point and New York State Police responded to Love’s Travel Stop at around 8:54 p.m. May 10 to find the cab fully involved.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Rome Police investigate three-car accident on Black River Boulevard

ROME, N.Y. - Roads closed down on Black River Boulevard for several hours Saturday after a three-car pileup. Rome police responded to the crash around 3:00 p.m. Police say an elderly woman was parked in the parking lot of Applebee's when she put her car in reverse and back out into traffic. The car collided with an SUV which then cause the SUV to crash into another vehicle.
ROME, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
Binghamton, NY
Accidents
NewsChannel 36

Rollover Crash in Big Flats; Driver Taken Away in Ambulance

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - At least one person was hurt after a crash in Big Flats Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Halderman Hollow and Harris Hill Road. One car rolled over and ended up on the front lawn of a home. The crash happened sometime around...
BIG FLATS, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Girl, 3, Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall Despite Parents' Best Efforts to Rescue Her

A Pennsylvania family is grieving after their 3-year-old daughter was swept over a 411-foot waterfall in North Carolina, People reported. Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, died on Sunday when she fell over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. The family was on a hike in the area when the toddler "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Arrested For Crapping On Lobby Floor In Police Station

Imagine having to deal with this at your job? Some unfortunate soul was tasked with having to clean up quite a disgusting mess inside the vestibule of a police station lobby last Tuesday. There isn't too much information on the matter as of now. But rest assured, the outcome was pretty gross. Now, one New York state man is facing accusations of relieving himself in a public place. Probably not the brightest idea that they allegedly did this inside a police station.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WCAX

Vermont man cited in fatal shooting of family’s pet dog

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been cited for cruelty to animals in the fatal shooting of a family’s pet dog in Tunbridge. The Vermont Game Warden Service says the German shepherd’s owner reported the dog missing on April 20. The dog was found dead on April 23.
TUNBRIDGE, VT

