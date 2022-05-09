United Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Monday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its first quarter.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $102.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.4 million.

