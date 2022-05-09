ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

By Ken Hayes
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described...

Anita Harrington
4d ago

Parks all over are filled with this trash! They need to bring back Community Service and make these people clean this up!!

Ms. Salty Buiseness
4d ago

How about we take a look at the parents, and see just how they fit in, to the cause of this taking place?

Roger Olson
4d ago

Community service and when he gets a job garnish his wages until it is fully paid off

