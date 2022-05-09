Murder conviction vacated; judge cites ineffective attorney

WINSTON=SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man’s conviction for first-degree murder was vacated Monday after a judge said his trial attorney was so ineffective that his constitutional rights were violated.

Henry Jerome White, 54, has spent the past 25 years in prison after his conviction in the 1996 death of Carl Marshburn, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity and White’s attorney, Elizabeth Hambourger, filed a joint motion for appropriate relief based on claims that White’s trial attorney, Robert Leonard, performed so poorly at his legal representation that White’s constitutional rights were violated.

In the motion, Garrity and Hambourger allege Leonard effectively admitted White was guilty of murder by conceding his guilt in the robbery and that it was done without White’s consent.

“There is no indication on the record that White consented to his attorney making such an admission,” the motion said. “The parties agree that this was ineffective assistance of counsel and structural error. Prejudice is presumed, and White is entitled to a new trial.”

Leonard, 77, who was disbarred in 2005 on allegations that he mishandled a client’s money, served about six years in prison after he was convicted in 2016 for embezzling at least $300,000 from a sick man, the newspaper reported.

As part of a joint agreement, White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to a maximum of 16 years in prison. White will get time served and will be released from prison within the next few days.

Prosecutors alleged White went into a Winston-Salem auto paint and repair shop on Feb. 17, 1996, with the intention to rob Marshburn and then fired two gunshots. Despite a call for the death penalty, a jury recommended that White be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals had been considering an appeal from White based on allegations that prosecutors intentionally and illegally used race to remove two Black jurors. Hambourger had argued in court papers that the state appellate court could simply overturn White’s conviction and order a new trial without even hearing the case since a previous 1998 appellate court ruling had already established that race was a predominant factor in White’s case.

As part of White’s plea Monday, Hambourger withdrew the appeal pending with the state Court of Appeals.