FedNat Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) on Monday reported a loss of $31.3 million in its first quarter.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.79 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.65 per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.3 million.

